Benton Harbor, MI

Police: Three arrested in death of Benton Harbor 74-year-old

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Three suspects have been arrested in the death of a 74-year-old in Benton Harbor, police say.

Leon ‘Red’ Johnson, 74, was found dead in his home in the 800 block of La Salle Street near the intersection of Paw Paw Avenue and East Main Street on Jan. 22, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said.

Benton Harbor police work to ID suspects in death of 74-year-old
An undated photo of Leon Johnson. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

Police say he was shot and killed.

Police on Wednesday asked the public for help in identifying three men seen going into the home the day before.

Benton Harbor are working to identify three people who are suspects in the death of a 74-year-old. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

In a Thursday update, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said the three men have been identified as Denarion Evans, 18, Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., 19, and Immanuel Williams Jr., 22.

All three face charges of open murder, police say.

Benton Harbor police investigating suspicious death

Williams was arrested Wednesday by Michigan State Police at the Fox Ridge Apartment complex in Kalamazoo, while Howard went to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety voluntarily, police say.

An undated photo of Denarion Evans, 18. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)
An undated photo of Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., 19. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)
An undated photo of Immanuel Williams Jr., 22. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

Officers were still searching for Evans Thursday afternoon. In a Thursday evening update, BHDPS said Evans was also taken into custody.

Around 15 detectives and 35 tactical officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, including MSP and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, worked on the operation.

“Above all, we would like to thank our citizens who called in with tips and information that quickly steered the investigation in the right direction culminating with the identification of the correct perpetrators and the arrest of two suspects. We see with community cooperation, dangerous individuals can be taken off the street,” Benton Harbor DPS said in the release. “Lastly, our prayers and support continue to go out to the family of Leon ‘Red’ Johnson.”

