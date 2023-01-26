ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
OWENSBORO, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Frigid winter storm impacts classes, morning commute for many in Kentucky

KENTUCKY — Freezing rain, sleet and snow rolled through the Commonwealth overnight and left many roads slick and unsafe for travel early Tuesday morning. The wintry conditions forced several school districts to call off classes or utilize a non-traditional instruction day in lieu of in-person classes. What You Need...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky weather tomorrow: Winter weather advisory, icy mix for Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A messy wintry system is heading our way and travel conditions will worsen as we head into the overnight. A wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow will move into the state after 7 p.m. Rain will turn to a freezing mix as temperatures continue to drop. The rain/sleet/snow will end by midday Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

WKU PD seeking identity of subject

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Western Kentucky University police are asking the public to help identify an individual. The person in the photograph is currently wanted by campus police. Further details about why WKU PD is seeking the person have not been released at this time. If you have any...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wayne County man killed in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Rescue squads were called after a car went over a bluff beside Highway 90 in southern Pulaski County. Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad officials said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to police, Ralph Carrender was driving east on Highway 90....
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE
kbsi23.com

KY Gov. Beshear announces more than $8.9 million for McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than $8.9 million in awards for McCracken County to support Cleaner Water Program projects, tourism marketing, community development and local nonprofits on Friday. Gov. Beshear says McCracken County is a destination loved by Kentuckians and travelers alike and the...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hampton Premium Meats moving to new building Feb. 6

Hampton Premium Meats will be moving to its new building right next to its historic location on Pembroke Road on Monday of next week. Owners say the new building will have more options including a grill to serve Hampton Premium Meats products as breakfast and lunch items, which will open a few weeks after the retail store.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

2 Kentucky residents arrested for several drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman from Kentucky were found with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop. On January 29, Alyssa C. Barton, 29, from Hopkinsville, Ky. and Timothy N. Barry, 36, from Paducah, Ky., were stopped in a 2012 Chevrolet passenger car by a McCracken County deputy, who was assisted by Officer Hendrickson and his partner, a K-9 unit Joker.
PADUCAH, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

2nd Bowling Green Wheelchair Basketball Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On the hardwood over at Buchanon Park, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department hosted its 2nd ever Bowling Green Wheelchair Basketball tournament. Six teams in total, three from the adult and three from the children’s groups, competed to see who would come out on top this year.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy