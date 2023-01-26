A 71-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and her purse was stolen outside Walmart in Southington Monday morning and police are trying to figure out who robbed her. Officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart at 235 Queen St. to investigate and the victim said she was walking in the parking lot, toward Walmart, when a person got out from the passenger side of a Nissan Altima and ripped her purse off her, knocking her to the ground, police said.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO