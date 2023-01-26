ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

NBC Connecticut

Police Search for Purse Snatcher Who Knocked Woman Down in Southington

A 71-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and her purse was stolen outside Walmart in Southington Monday morning and police are trying to figure out who robbed her. Officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart at 235 Queen St. to investigate and the victim said she was walking in the parking lot, toward Walmart, when a person got out from the passenger side of a Nissan Altima and ripped her purse off her, knocking her to the ground, police said.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-91 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash

Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Uber Eats Driver Carjacked While Trying to Make Delivery in New Haven

A terrifying moment for an Uber Eats driver that was attempting to make a delivery early Saturday morning. New Haven Police say a driver had pulled over to drop off a customer's order on Edwards Street around 3 when she was approached by a man in a black ski mask and all black clothing, claiming he'd shoot her if she didn't give him the keys to her car.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash

A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Berlin Turnpike Reopens After Car Crash in Newington

The Berlin Turnpike has reopened after a car accident in Newington Monday afternoon. Police said the northbound side of the road was closed at Main Street, but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD

A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

