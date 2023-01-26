Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for Purse Snatcher Who Knocked Woman Down in Southington
A 71-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and her purse was stolen outside Walmart in Southington Monday morning and police are trying to figure out who robbed her. Officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart at 235 Queen St. to investigate and the victim said she was walking in the parking lot, toward Walmart, when a person got out from the passenger side of a Nissan Altima and ripped her purse off her, knocking her to the ground, police said.
Eyewitness News
Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot
A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport. Updated: 23 hours ago. The CT Airport...
NBC Connecticut
I-91 South in Norwalk Clears After Crash
Interstate 95 South was backed up Tuesday morning after a crash and ambulances and several fire vehicles responded. The crash was between exits 17 and 16 and several vehicles were involved, according to CTRoads.org. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Uber Eats Driver Carjacked While Trying to Make Delivery in New Haven
A terrifying moment for an Uber Eats driver that was attempting to make a delivery early Saturday morning. New Haven Police say a driver had pulled over to drop off a customer's order on Edwards Street around 3 when she was approached by a man in a black ski mask and all black clothing, claiming he'd shoot her if she didn't give him the keys to her car.
1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Fights Back After Man Attempts to Steal Her Purse in Wallingford Grocery Store Parking Lot
A woman fought back after a man attempted to steal her purse while she was in the parking lot of a grocery store in Wallingford on Saturday. Officers were called to Stop & Shop on North Colony Road around 1 p.m. after getting a report of an attempted purse snatching.
NBC Connecticut
Waterford Woman Killed in New London Crash
A woman from Waterford has died after a crash in New London on Sunday. Dispatchers received a report of a crash near Colman Street and Vauxhall Street shortly before 3 p.m. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they said it was reported that the female driver was unresponsive.
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
Police: Teen found with gun at Manchester High
Manchester police say they’ve arrested a 16-year-old boy after he was found in the Manchester High School parking lot carrying a loaded handgun. Officers say the arrest stems from an investigation into an incident Friday night of a serious assault.
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
NBC Connecticut
Berlin Turnpike Reopens After Car Crash in Newington
The Berlin Turnpike has reopened after a car accident in Newington Monday afternoon. Police said the northbound side of the road was closed at Main Street, but has since reopened. It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Teen Arrested After Being Found With Stolen Gun at Manchester High School
A 16-year-old is facing charges after he was found with a loaded gun on school grounds in Manchester. Police said they arrested the teen in connection to a serious assault that happened in town Friday night. Officers obtained a take into custody order for the teen. Authorities found the teen...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot During Dispute at House in New Haven
New Haven Police are investigating a daytime shooting that left a man injured in New Haven. Authorities said the shooting happened on Bassett Street near Sherman Avenue at about 4 p.m. Investigators said a dispute happened inside a home in the area. Responding officers found a 34-year-old man who was...
Man stabbed, woman shot in Stamford street fight that included 40 people
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police. The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Arson in Connection to New Haven House Fire That Displaced 20
Police have charged a man with arson in connection to a residential fire in New Haven that displaced over a dozen people last week. Firefighters were called to a fire on Bishop Street on Friday. When crews arrived, they said they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor of...
NBC Connecticut
Mom and 2 Kids Victims of Bridgeport Home Invasion: PD
A mom and her two kids were victims of a home invasion in Bridgeport on Monday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:09 a.m. after getting a report of a burglary in the 600th block of Brooks Street. When police arrived, they said they learned a home invasion took...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man allegedly sent Newington girl 'explicit photo,' police say
NEWINGTON – A Meriden man stood before a judge last week after Newington police accused him of sending a local girl an inappropriate photo. Tyler Gawel, 37, was granted a continuance until March 28 following the proceeding in New Britain Superior Court.
Mass. mall shooting kills bystander, suspect caught
A “innocent bystander” was shot and killed at a mall in western Massachusetts on Saturday amid a confrontation between two other people, the county prosecutor said.
