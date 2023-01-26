ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Autopsy complete but what led to UC Davis student’s death in dorm room still unclear

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

An autopsy had been completed but it’s not known what might have led to the death of a UC Davis student Tuesday morning in his residence hall on campus.

Arhan Vyas was the student who died at his Miller Hall residence , Yolo County Chief Deputy Coroner Gina Moya confirmed Thursday. Moya said an autopsy had been conducted but its results were still pending.

She said the Coroner’s Office did not have a preliminary cause of death. She said toxicology results will take some time, and the student’s cause of death was pending further investigation.

Vyas was an 18-year-old international student from India who started attending UC Davis in September with a major in computer science, UC Davis spokesman Andy Fell confirmed Thursday. Vyas’ LinkedIn profile indicates he was an undergraduate student seeking a bachelor’s degree.

The Davis Enterprise reported that PulsePoint, an app charting fire department incident responses, indicated that the UC Davis Fire Department responded twice early Tuesday to the student’s La Rue Road address.

It’s unclear what was the nature of those calls for help at the campus residence hall.

UC Davis Fire Chief Nathan Trauernicht on Thursday confirmed that his department and American Medical Response paramedics were dispatched twice Tuesday to Miller Hall — first at 1:47 a.m. and again at 5:06 a.m. But Trauernicht said he could comment further about those emergency responses “due to medical confidentiality and privacy laws.”

Fell, the UC Davis spokesman, confirmed there were two 911 calls early that morning, but he said he could not discuss the matter any further, referring questions about the circumstances surrounding the student’s death to the Coroner’s Office. The chief deputy coroner also said she could not release any further information.

The University of California, Davis , officials have not released any further details about the circumstances of his death.

UC Davis counselors visited the residence hall Tuesday to speak with the student’s roommates. Members of the campus community grieving over the student’s death were encouraged to seek emotional support on campus or from other resources .

“I want to remind our community that we have resources for you,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May said Tuesday in a social media post in response to the student’s death. “Reach out and get help if you need it.”

The Sacramento Bee

