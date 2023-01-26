Read full article on original website
Legal Kiosk available at the Downtown Fargo Main Library
(Fargo, ND) -- A partnership between the Fargo Public Library and Legal Services of North Dakota is providing the community with free legal resources. A new kiosk at the main Fargo Library in downtown offers information about legal education, housing, immigration, legal aid providers and public benefits. The kiosk is...
Fargo Force Week Eighteen Recap
The Fargo Force headed to a familiar location for Fargo residents as the team traveled to Frisco, TX to take part in the 4th annual Frosty Cup on January 26th and 27th. The Force were in essence the headliners of the event which featured 43 youth teams from 13 states and ended with the Force taking on the Tri-City Storm in two regular season games at the Comerica Center.
Fargo Public Schools Kindergarten enrollment begins Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- It's almost time for some of Fargo Public Schools newest students to be registered. Beginning Wednesday, February 1st, the Fargo Public School District will open enrollment for the 2023-24 school year for Kindergartners. "Fargo Public Schools encourages all families who anticipate sending a child to kindergarten within...
Fargo Capstone Classical Academy promotes "Wisdom and Virtue" in inaugural year
(Fargo, ND) -- Paul Fisher, Capstone Classical Academy's Headmaster, joined WDAY Radio to give an update on their first school year and some of the challenges a first-year school experiences. Fisher says the academy educates students to think with "virtue and wisdom", along with "human flourishing". The headmaster likened the...
North Dakota Highway Patrol: Driver facing multiple charges following several attempts to escape custody in wake of head-on collision
(Oxbow, ND) -- A Moorhead man is facing several charges following a head-on two vehicle crash in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the incident happened near the intersection of Cass County Road 81 and County Road 16 approximately 3.5 miles north of Hickson and Oxbow. Authorities say Alan Walker, a 28-year-old Moorhead resident, was traveling southbound along county road 81 and was attempting to turn left onto county road 16 when he crossed the center line. A second vehicle, driven by Marisa Merkel, a 37-year-old Fargo resident, struck Walker head-on.
Fargo Elementary School mourns loss of student
(Fargo, ND) -- A shocking and tragic loss is being felt hard in the Fargo Schools community. The District has confirmed to WDAY Radio that a student at Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School committed suicide on January 26th, last Thursday. Below is a statement released by the Principal and Counselor...
Fargo Police searching for man attempting to scam businesses in area
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man who has attempted to scam businesses across Fargo and neighboring communities. The department says 21-year-old Andrew Magnusson, a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5’11”, and weighs 150 pounds. He has been known to enter a business, sometimes identifying himself as a 17-year-old named “Matthias Huglen”, and claims he was just robbed outside the establishment and would like to know where the security cameras are located.
Fargo Police Chief issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief has issues a statement in reference to the violent death of a Tennessee man at the hands of officers with the Memphis Police Department. "On January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee, Tyre Nichols was involved in a traffic stop that ultimately resulted in the loss of his life due to the horrendous and criminal actions of several police officers who brutally assaulted him. The actions of these now former officers are abhorrent. While their conduct led to appropriate criminal charges, the impact of Tyre’s death will undoubtedly and understandably be felt across the entire country in the days, months and years ahead," said Zibolski in a statement released to the Department's social media platforms.
Ada Mayor facing second DWI charge
(Norman County, MN) -- Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing his second DWI charge. The truck he was driving was found overturned in a ditch in November by the Norman County Sheriff's Office. Hintz failed two sobriety tests and a urine test showed a BAC of nearly three times the legal limit.
North Dakota State Women’s Basketball Contest Against Oral Robert Has Adjusted Its Start Time
The North Dakota State women’s basketball game against Oral Robert is still slated for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Scheels Center, but the tip-off time has changed. The game’s start time will now be moved up to noon. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1 p.m., but...
Bail set for Carrington woman accused of murdering infant in her care
(Fargo, ND) -- Bail is set at $500 thousand for a Carrington woman facing murder charges in the death of an infant as well as child abuse charges. Patricia Ann Wick is accused of inflicting deadly bodily injuries to a five-month-old boy September 26th last year. The baby was airlifted to Sanford Health in Fargo where he died. Wick is also accused of injuring a 6-year-old in early September. Investigators say the injuries happened at a daycare operation Wick was running without a license. The North Dakota BCI continues to investigate the case. There is no word on the date for Wick's next court appearance.
