Talbotton, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Hurricanes cruise to 11-0 at home with win over Young Harris

AMERICUS – The 12th-ranked Lady Hurricanes were unstoppable in a 76-52 victory over Young Harris College Saturday evening and are now 11-0 in the Storm Dome this season. Jolicia Williams had a big game recording a team-high 20 points while shooting 67 percent from the field. Williams was one of two Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, with the other being Ava Jones, who scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Jordan has career game in Hurricanes’ loss to Young Harris

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) freshman forward Jaylen Jordon had his best game as a Hurricane in a losing effort as Young Harris College (YHC) defeated GSW 86-75 in the Storm Dome Saturday night. Jordon had is best scoring output of his young career with 18 points...
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Jolicia Williams Named PBC Player of the Week

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Jolicia Williams has been named the Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week. Williams is the second Lady Hurricane to be named PBC Player of the Week this season. Williams led the conference-leading Hurricanes in back-to-back wins last week as they opened up a three-game lead in the standings averaging 25 points per game including a 30-point performance against Columbus State on Wednesday.
AMERICUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Panthers get steamrolled by Tift County

AMERICUS – In recent years, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) would press other teams full court, create turnovers and score points off those turnovers en route to lopsided victories. However, on Saturday evening, January 28 at the Panther Den, SCHS found itself on the other end, as the Tift County Lady Blue Devils (TC) used their full court press in the first half to force numerous turnovers. They in turn turned those turnovers into points and dominated the Lady Panthers the rest of the way en route to a 70-24 victory over SCHS.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Albany, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Monroe Comprehensive High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Schley County star WR JaLewis Solomon names five SEC schools in his top group

ELLAVILLE – According to a published report on www.saturdaydownsouth.com, Schley County junior standout wide receiver JaLewis Solomon, a blue-chip athlete in the 2024 Recruiting Class, has already named five SEC schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as the top five schools he is considering as far as where he will play his college football in the fall of 2024.
ELLAVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll

AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27. GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC...
AMERICUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement

Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
AUBURN, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Joseph Jolly Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence

AMERICUS – Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN earned overall Student of Excellence honors for the Americus campus of South Georgia Technical College during a recent ceremony. Jolly, and Industrial Systems Technology student, was nominated by his instructor, Patrick Owen. “Joseph has excelled and met every expectation I’ve set for...
AMERICUS, GA
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown

Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride in February on Saturday

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, February 4. The ride will begin in Plains, GA at the grass parking lot of the Plains Community Center, located at the corner of S. Hudson St. and Clark St. in Plains at 10 a.m.
PLAINS, GA
WTVM

Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
COLUMBUS, GA

