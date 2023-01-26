Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes cruise to 11-0 at home with win over Young Harris
AMERICUS – The 12th-ranked Lady Hurricanes were unstoppable in a 76-52 victory over Young Harris College Saturday evening and are now 11-0 in the Storm Dome this season. Jolicia Williams had a big game recording a team-high 20 points while shooting 67 percent from the field. Williams was one of two Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, with the other being Ava Jones, who scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Americus Times-Recorder
Jordan has career game in Hurricanes’ loss to Young Harris
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) freshman forward Jaylen Jordon had his best game as a Hurricane in a losing effort as Young Harris College (YHC) defeated GSW 86-75 in the Storm Dome Saturday night. Jordon had is best scoring output of his young career with 18 points...
Americus Times-Recorder
Jolicia Williams Named PBC Player of the Week
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Jolicia Williams has been named the Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week. Williams is the second Lady Hurricane to be named PBC Player of the Week this season. Williams led the conference-leading Hurricanes in back-to-back wins last week as they opened up a three-game lead in the standings averaging 25 points per game including a 30-point performance against Columbus State on Wednesday.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Panthers get steamrolled by Tift County
AMERICUS – In recent years, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) would press other teams full court, create turnovers and score points off those turnovers en route to lopsided victories. However, on Saturday evening, January 28 at the Panther Den, SCHS found itself on the other end, as the Tift County Lady Blue Devils (TC) used their full court press in the first half to force numerous turnovers. They in turn turned those turnovers into points and dominated the Lady Panthers the rest of the way en route to a 70-24 victory over SCHS.
Albany, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Monroe Comprehensive High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WALB 10
From Boys to Men: Lee County Basketball Coach Gifts his Players a Black Suit
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -. “I feel prideful, very prideful, I feel confident when I wear the suit”. If you ask DJ Taylor how he feels when he wears the suit, he’ll tell you that. Coach Davis felt it on his heart to provide each of his players with a black fitted suit. He says he wanted his players to experience what he felt when he was a young boy.
WALB 10
Robert Cross 8th Grader Receives Collegiate Offer
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s not often that an eight grade girl receives a collegiate offer, but KJ Acree has done just that. Dynamic, leader and hard working are just a few words to describe KJ Acree. Acree is an 8th grader at Robert Cross Magnet Middle School who...
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County star WR JaLewis Solomon names five SEC schools in his top group
ELLAVILLE – According to a published report on www.saturdaydownsouth.com, Schley County junior standout wide receiver JaLewis Solomon, a blue-chip athlete in the 2024 Recruiting Class, has already named five SEC schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as the top five schools he is considering as far as where he will play his college football in the fall of 2024.
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll
AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27. GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn gymnast Piper Smith announces retirement
Auburn gymnastics senior Piper Smith announced her retirement from gymnastics this weekend. “After lots of prayer, I have decided to end my gymnastics career a little early,” she posed to Instagram on Saturday. Smith closes her collegiate career with a ring on her finger, having been part of the...
Americus Times-Recorder
GSW Softball Team predicted to finish third in the Peach Belt in Pre-Season PBC poll
AUGUSTA, GA — The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team is picked to finish third out of 10 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league this afternoon. GSW infielders Katelyn Wood and Zoe Willis were named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.
Americus Times-Recorder
Joseph Jolly Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence
AMERICUS – Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN earned overall Student of Excellence honors for the Americus campus of South Georgia Technical College during a recent ceremony. Jolly, and Industrial Systems Technology student, was nominated by his instructor, Patrick Owen. “Joseph has excelled and met every expectation I’ve set for...
Columbus River Dragons host ‘Pink the Rink Night’ to raise money for cancer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus River Dragons hit the ice Saturday with a whole new look. Instead of the classic River Dragon jersey, the team sported pink as they looked to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The team’s theme of the night, “Pink the Rink”, brought the whole community together, giving players […]
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Miss Auburn-Opelika wins the crown
Sophie Burzynski, a student at Auburn University, is the new Miss Alabama USA. Burzynski, who competed as Miss Auburn-Opelika USA, was crowned Saturday night during a ceremony at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn. She’ll move on to compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year. Burzynski,...
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
Greater Beallwood Baptist Pastor Adrian Chester serves as Chaplain of the Day in Georgia House
ATLANTA (WRBL) — A Columbus pastor was the Chaplain of the Day last week for the Georgia House of Representatives. Greater Beallwood Baptist Church Pastor Andrian Chester delivered a lesson to House members at the invitation of Rep. Teddy Reese, a Columbus Democrat. He told the lawmakers how they have the opportunity to help those […]
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride in February on Saturday
AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, February 4. The ride will begin in Plains, GA at the grass parking lot of the Plains Community Center, located at the corner of S. Hudson St. and Clark St. in Plains at 10 a.m.
WTVM
Memorial service held to honor Columbus anti-violence activist
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A memorial service was held on Saturday for a Columbus man who started an anti-violence initiative for youth. Lyndon Burch died January 16 at Piedmont Columbus Regional. On January 28, his celebration of life service was at Progressive Funeral Home. Burch formed “Shoot Films, Not Guns”...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
Comments / 0