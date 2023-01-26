Charleston County Parks mini crossword
This mini crossword will test your knowledge of our parks. Hint: All answers are county parks or preserves that are included on the Gold Pass list .
Across
- This park has a seasonal spray play fountain, a climbing wall, and a seasonal waterpark .
- Enjoy views of the Morris Island Lighthouse at this preserve.
Down
- This 745-acre park features a small lake with a viewing overlook.
- Walk along a marsh boardwalk leading to an island at this park.
Comments / 0