Charleston County, SC

Charleston County Parks mini crossword

 4 days ago
Can you guess this location?

Photo by @thewanderingrodgersfam

This mini crossword will test your knowledge of our parks. Hint: All answers are county parks or preserves that are included on the Gold Pass list
.

Across

  1. This park has a seasonal spray play fountain, a climbing wall, and a seasonal waterpark .
  2. Enjoy views of the Morris Island Lighthouse at this preserve.

Down

  1. This 745-acre park features a small lake with a viewing overlook.
  2. Walk along a marsh boardwalk leading to an island at this park.

