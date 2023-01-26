'Hope that those officers get what they deserve,' says man who accused ex-officer in Tyre Nichols case of 2015 jailhouse assault

Read full article on original website
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Two more officers relieved of duty for Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating
Two more Memphis police officers were relieved of duty for the brutal beating death of Tyre Nichols and were placed on administrative leave shortly after the January 7 traffic stop. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson has the latest on the investigation and more on the pressure for lawmakers to address police reform.Jan. 31, 2023.
3 Memphis paramedics fired for their response to the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols
Three paramedics who responded to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols were terminated Monday after an internal investigation, the Memphis Fire Department said. Robert Long, JaMichael Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker were found to have violated multiple department policies in their patient response to Nichols on Jan. 7, the department said in a statement.
7th Memphis officer is relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death, police say
The fallout from Tyre Nichols' fatal beating continued Monday when the Memphis Police Department said a seventh police officer who responded to the scene was relieved of duty. In a statement, the agency didn't identify the seventh officer or say whether the person would face departmental or criminal charges. The...
Sixth police officer relieved of duty in connection to Nichols' death
A sixth Memphis police officer has been relieved of duty in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News' Guad Venegas reports on if the sixth officer will face charges and if the protests have been kept peaceful in Memphis.Jan. 30, 2023.
Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre Nichols arrest
The Memphis Fire Department on Monday announced that it has terminated two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and a lieutenant it determined violated “numerous” policies and protocols when they responded to the scene where Tyre Nichols had been handcuffed on the ground leaning against a police vehicle. Fire Chief Gina Sweat said in a statement on…
Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe Reaches Over $1.2 Million
As the world continues to react to the recently released footage of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being violently assaulted by five Memphis police officers, a GoFundMe page started by Nichols’ mother has surpassed $1.2 million. The page was launched just two days ago by Nichols’ mother RowVaughn Wells. She created...
A defense attorney for one of the Memphis cops charged with fatally beating Tyre Nichols said 'no one' 'intended' for him to die. Nichols' family isn't buying that argument.
Antonio Romanucci, a lawyer for Tyre Nichols' family, said the officers' actions were "designed to harm" and called the murder charge "appropriate."
Memphis police Scorpion unit is permanently deactivated after Tyre Nichols' death
The Memphis Police Department said it has permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the death of Tyre Nichols. "In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignment, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” the department said in a statement Saturday.
Tyre Nichols' death: A summary and timeline of his encounter with Memphis police officers
Four harrowing videos released by the city of Memphis Friday evening show the brutal and ultimately fatal assault on 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who was pulled over during a Jan. 7 traffic stop and was dead three days later. Here are some critical moments from that deadly encounter. The video is...
Attorney Elmore: "Body cameras a huge advancement in policing, but not enough in Nichols case"
Buffalo attorney John Elmore discusses the impact of police body cameras and other surveillance video in the Tyre Nichols case. He considers body cams a huge advancement when it comes to police reform. But not enough in the Nichols case.
Memphis police smoked cigarettes after fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As their son lay bleeding from mortal injuries, the family of Tyre Nichols said Friday not only did police fail to render aid — they callously smoked cigarettes in the moments following the fatal beatdown. The family’s comments came hours before police were set to...
Memphis community feels a 'lack of confidence' in police reform after death of Tyre Nichols
NAACP Memphis branch President Van Turner and civil rights attorney David Henderson discuss the future of police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols. NBC News correspondents Ellison Barber and Ali Vitali report on the latest discussions around police reform legislation ahead of President Biden’s second State of the Union address.Jan. 30, 2023.
Tyre Nichols’s brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they die’
Tyre Nichols’s brother said in an interview with a local news station on Friday that he hopes a similar fate falls on the five Memphis officers allegedly involved in the death of his brother. “You want my truth? … I hope they die,” Jamal Dupree told Fox 40 in Sacramento, California. Memphis authorities on Friday…
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff
Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
Tyre Nichols' last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: 'I'm just trying to get home'
The last words of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black father and photographer, can be heard on bodycam footage released Friday by the Memphis Police Department.
SLED chief calls Tyre Nichols’ death ‘shocking and disgusting,’ urges peaceful protest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel called the death of Tyre Nichols “shocking and disgusting,” and urged people to protest peacefully. 29-year-old Nichols, a Memphis man, died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7. “Police officers must be held to the highest […]
What we know about the 5 Memphis police officers charged with beating Tyre Nichols to death
Two of the five former Memphis police officers arrested in the killing of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols had been on the job for a couple of years, and the others no more than six years. And some of the officers had been part of a new anti-violence unit called Scorpion, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, prosecutors confirmed.
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?
The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
