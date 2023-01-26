'Hope that those officers get what they deserve,' says man who accused ex-officer in Tyre Nichols case of 2015 jailhouse assault

The Memphis Police Department said it has permanently deactivated its Scorpion unit following the death of Tyre Nichols. "In the process of listening intently to the family of Tyre Nichols, community leaders, and the uninvolved officers who have done quality work in their assignment, it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit,” the department said in a statement Saturday.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO