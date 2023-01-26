The Pittsburgh Pirates outrighted former New York Yankees sensation Miguel Andújar on Thursday.

Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review reported Thursday that Andújar, who the Pirates DFA’d last week, cleared waivers and would receive a non-roster invite to spring training.

“Miguel Andújar has cleared waivers and will receive a non-roster invite to Pirates spring training. Pirates DFA’d Andújar when they signed Andrew McCutchen, gambling that no team would claim his $1.525M salary,” Gorman tweeted.

Andújar was a sensation for New York in his rookie season. He hit .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI in 2018. After that, however, he failed to come close to any of those numbers. The most home runs he’d hit in a season after were six in 2021 as he went back-and-forth on the Yankees roster and their minor league affiliates.

Andújar is a lifetime .272 hitter in 1,030 plate appearances, with 35 home runs, 121 runs scored, and 131 RBI. He has 172 career strikeouts and 42 career walks.

Pittsburgh signed Andújar in November for $1.525 million on a one-year contract. This was after they claimed him in late September prior to the Yankees’ playoff push.

Considering his unfortunate downswing, it’s not surprising entirely to see Andújar clear waivers. He’s a notable face who once played for the most visible MLB team of them all. But, such is life in the cruel world of sports.

[ Kevin Gorman ]

The post Pirates outright former Yankees sensation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .