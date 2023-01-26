ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit

Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
BEDFORD, MA
Superintendent's Update: January 27

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 27, 2023, including International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Black History Month, National School Counselor, DEI Statement, Vaccination Clinic, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, Budget Update, Congratulations to BHS Students in track and Art, Budget Update, BEF Bash, District Calendar, and CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, and Weather.
BEDFORD, MA
An Obituary: Gretchen Jean (Tice) Dick

Gretchen Jean (Tice) Dick, 72, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Emerson Hospital, Concord, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brookline on Sept. 29, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin Kent and Tess (Hennessy) Tice. She...
WESTFORD, MA
Snowy Winter – Do you miss it? What's Bedford Thinking

It is the last week in January and there is a little snow on the ground. The pond behind our house is wide open with a tiny skim of ice. The last week in January?. I write this with great trepidation as I am keenly aware that to call this a snowless winter at this point is really tempting destiny. In terms of provoking the snow gods, I remember we once changed our Christmas party to a Halloween party because I was tired of keeping the walkway cleared. That October was the Halloween snowstorm, sorry!
BEDFORD, MA
Superintendent Search Nearing Public Phase

The search committee for a new superintendent of schools in Bedford expects to share details of its timetable for interviews with finalists within the next two weeks. According to Brad Morrison, School Committee chair, the 16-member screening committee “is working through the confidential process of reviewing and interviewing candidates with an eye toward selecting a set of finalists.”
BEDFORD, MA
New Officers Join Bedford Police Force; Promotions on Horizon

There are a lot of moving parts on the personnel chart of the Bedford Police Department this month, with more to come, according to Chief of Police John Fisher:. Bedford resident Casey LaGrassa has graduated from the new municipal police academy in Lynnfield and is now field training with Officer Jason Kennedy. A Bedford High School graduate, she is the second female officer on the current rolls, Fisher said. “She told me she always wanted to be a police officer.”
BEDFORD, MA
Recycling Know No's: Avoid the Spark

Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Trash & Recycling Administrator. Batteries power our lives. It would be difficult to find a Bedford home without at least one battery-powered device. From smoke detectors to remote controls, kids’ toys to rechargeable toothbrushes, Roomba vacuums, and the car in the driveway – all use one type of battery or another.
BEDFORD, MA
Letter to the Editor: Opposition to Board of Health's Gun Violence Policy

I would like to comment on The Board of Health gun violence prevention program. Massachusetts has some of the most restrictive, fragmented, and convoluted firearm laws in the country. You must obtain a Massachusetts Firearm license which requires an extensive background check before you can legally own a firearm. A law promoted by Gun Owners Action League (GOAL) to educate the public was passed in 2014 (chapter 284 of the acts of 2014, section 69) requiring the colonel of the state police to produce and distribute public service announcements to encourage and educate the general public about safe storage and transportation of weapons and firearm safety education and training, including information on places and classes that a person may attend.
BEDFORD, MA
An Obituary: Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D.

Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D., of Bedford died on Jan. 23, 2023, two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. “Lu” was born in San Diego, but spent his childhood traveling around South America and Europe with his parents, Graciela Herlihy and Luis Fernandez-Macgregor, a Mexican diplomat. He attended St. Louis University...
BEDFORD, MA
Bedford School Committee Approves $47 Million Budget

The Bedford School Committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a $46,970,981 million budget for fiscal year 2024, including a reduction of five teaching positions in Davis and Lane Schools in response to a student population shrinkage. The Finance Committee is scheduled to review the budget on Feb. 9. The version that...
BEDFORD, MA
Committees Endorse Gun Violence Prevention Campaign

The School Committee this week unanimously endorsed the fledgling Bedford Safe Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention. The Planning Board added its endorsement at a separate meeting. “These are conversations that have been happening across the country,” Heidi Porter, Director of the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, told the...
BEDFORD, MA
