I would like to comment on The Board of Health gun violence prevention program. Massachusetts has some of the most restrictive, fragmented, and convoluted firearm laws in the country. You must obtain a Massachusetts Firearm license which requires an extensive background check before you can legally own a firearm. A law promoted by Gun Owners Action League (GOAL) to educate the public was passed in 2014 (chapter 284 of the acts of 2014, section 69) requiring the colonel of the state police to produce and distribute public service announcements to encourage and educate the general public about safe storage and transportation of weapons and firearm safety education and training, including information on places and classes that a person may attend.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO