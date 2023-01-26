Read full article on original website
Join the Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging for Breakfast ~ Feb 28
Please join the Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging (FBCOA) on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for a delicious complimentary breakfast and friendship. The FBCOA is a volunteer, multi-age, non-profit group that works to provide essential support and services for the seniors of Bedford and the Council on Aging. If you...
Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Bedford Library
The annual Lunar New Year event at the Bedford Free Library returned in person on Saturday, Jan. 21, to an excited and joyous crowd. More than 100 participants visited the library throughout the afternoon, engaging in a number of crafts and games and enjoying a spectacular musical performance. Nicole Monk,...
Bedford Kids Rise to the Challenge at Local Destination Imagination Event
In five minutes or less, could you come up with a series of sales pitches including how to sell a feather duster to a mermaid, could you build a three-foot tower out of clothespins and pipe cleaners?. These were two of the challenges presented to some of the teams of...
Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit
Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
Superintendent’s Update: January 27
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for January 27, 2023, including International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Black History Month, National School Counselor, DEI Statement, Vaccination Clinic, William James College INTERFACE Referral Service Affiliation, The Help Line, Budget Update, Congratulations to BHS Students in track and Art, Budget Update, BEF Bash, District Calendar, and CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night, and Weather.
Letter to the Editor: Carlisle Road Project: Tree Loss, Traffic, and Density are Concerns
I have been a long time resident of Bedford and my husband has lived on Carlisle Road since he was two years old. We have watched the town turn from a small country town to a city. There are so few trees left on the roads and most of the land has been built upon.
An Obituary: Gretchen Jean (Tice) Dick
Gretchen Jean (Tice) Dick, 72, a longtime resident of Westford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Emerson Hospital, Concord, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Brookline on Sept. 29, 1950, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin Kent and Tess (Hennessy) Tice. She...
Snowy Winter – Do you miss it? What’s Bedford Thinking
It is the last week in January and there is a little snow on the ground. The pond behind our house is wide open with a tiny skim of ice. The last week in January?. I write this with great trepidation as I am keenly aware that to call this a snowless winter at this point is really tempting destiny. In terms of provoking the snow gods, I remember we once changed our Christmas party to a Halloween party because I was tired of keeping the walkway cleared. That October was the Halloween snowstorm, sorry!
Superintendent Search Nearing Public Phase
The search committee for a new superintendent of schools in Bedford expects to share details of its timetable for interviews with finalists within the next two weeks. According to Brad Morrison, School Committee chair, the 16-member screening committee “is working through the confidential process of reviewing and interviewing candidates with an eye toward selecting a set of finalists.”
Minister: Protest Part of ‘a Larger Conversation about Racial Inequity’
The man who donated Faneuil Hall to the City of Boston in 1742 had “one and only claim to fame. He made a lot of money – and much of that money was made in the slave trade,” the Rev. John Gibbons of Bedford asserted. That’s why...
Mr. Mezheritskiy – TEAR DOWN THIS WALL! – Club 600 Expanding Their CrossFit Space
This past Saturday, Club 600 took down the wall that separates the dedicated CrossFit area from the rest of the gym. To be honest, it’s not much of a wall. It’s only six feet high and doesn’t even span the whole area. On the other hand, it’s a big milestone in the dream of bringing CrossFit to Bedford.
New Officers Join Bedford Police Force; Promotions on Horizon
There are a lot of moving parts on the personnel chart of the Bedford Police Department this month, with more to come, according to Chief of Police John Fisher:. Bedford resident Casey LaGrassa has graduated from the new municipal police academy in Lynnfield and is now field training with Officer Jason Kennedy. A Bedford High School graduate, she is the second female officer on the current rolls, Fisher said. “She told me she always wanted to be a police officer.”
Recycling Know No’s: Avoid the Spark
Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Trash & Recycling Administrator. Batteries power our lives. It would be difficult to find a Bedford home without at least one battery-powered device. From smoke detectors to remote controls, kids’ toys to rechargeable toothbrushes, Roomba vacuums, and the car in the driveway – all use one type of battery or another.
Letter to the Editor: Opposition to Board of Health’s Gun Violence Policy
I would like to comment on The Board of Health gun violence prevention program. Massachusetts has some of the most restrictive, fragmented, and convoluted firearm laws in the country. You must obtain a Massachusetts Firearm license which requires an extensive background check before you can legally own a firearm. A law promoted by Gun Owners Action League (GOAL) to educate the public was passed in 2014 (chapter 284 of the acts of 2014, section 69) requiring the colonel of the state police to produce and distribute public service announcements to encourage and educate the general public about safe storage and transportation of weapons and firearm safety education and training, including information on places and classes that a person may attend.
An Obituary: Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D.
Luis Fernandez-Herlihy, M.D., of Bedford died on Jan. 23, 2023, two weeks shy of his 97th birthday. “Lu” was born in San Diego, but spent his childhood traveling around South America and Europe with his parents, Graciela Herlihy and Luis Fernandez-Macgregor, a Mexican diplomat. He attended St. Louis University...
Bedford School Committee Approves $47 Million Budget
The Bedford School Committee on Tuesday unanimously adopted a $46,970,981 million budget for fiscal year 2024, including a reduction of five teaching positions in Davis and Lane Schools in response to a student population shrinkage. The Finance Committee is scheduled to review the budget on Feb. 9. The version that...
Committees Endorse Gun Violence Prevention Campaign
The School Committee this week unanimously endorsed the fledgling Bedford Safe Campaign for Gun Violence Prevention. The Planning Board added its endorsement at a separate meeting. “These are conversations that have been happening across the country,” Heidi Porter, Director of the town’s Department of Health and Human Services, told the...
Surging Basketball Buccaneers to Honor Seniors on Tuesday Night
The Bedford High School boys’ basketball team will bid a reluctant goodbye to January with a home game vs. Lincoln-Sudbury Regional at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Tuesday will be the penultimate game of the regular season, and the Bucs and their fans will recognize the team’s five seniors before the action on the court.
