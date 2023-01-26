Read full article on original website
WTAP
Igniting the Conversation: January is firefighter cancer awareness month
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting a new series Igniting the Conversation: The cost of firefighting, WTAP takes a closer look at January being designated as Firefighter Cancer awareness month. As more studies are being done, it’s been found that the most prevalent danger facing firefighters isn’t running into a burning...
WTAP
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patrick Lee Munday of Parkersburg has been processed by the Parkersburg Police Department with one count of armed robbery. Police accuse Munday of robbing the Michael’s. He also was found to be connected to a previous attempted robbery at the Dollar General on Pike St....
WTAP
Artsbridge opens up applications for their Donna Campbell & Janet Frazier awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the summer of 2019 Parkersburg native, Luke Frazier, came to Artsbridge with an idea for a scholarship. That same year two scholarships named after Frazier’s grandmothers were adopted by Artsbridge. The scholarships are available to West Virginia graduating high school seniors that are involved...
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
WTAP
Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm
Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Authorities charge Parkersburg man in two robberies
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been charged with robbery in incidents at two stores in the span of a week. Patrick Lee Munday, 46, was arrested Sunday at the Rebel Gas Station at 3211 Murdoch Ave., Parkersburg, not far from Michael’s in the Park Shopping Center. He allegedly entered Michael’s around 5:09 p.m. Sunday, approached a cashier and displayed a pistol, according to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page.
WTAP
Obituary: Dearth, Sarah Ellen “Peggy”
Sarah Ellen “Peggy” Dearth, 90, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born June 8, 1932, in Belpre, OH, a daughter of the late Julius and Dora Gregg Odgen. Peggy was such a kind, wonderful person with a great smile that...
WTAP
Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene
Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville. She had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She liked animals and was a member of the...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County blighted properties to be torn down
COLUMBUS, Ohio— Meigs County will have funding for 22 locations of blighted and vacant structures for demolition to make room for new economic development. “It’s been a tedious process getting everything lined up to proceed with demolition however, we are optimistic and thankful for any and all assistance from the state level to help clean up some blight in out county,” said Jimmy Will Meigs County Commissioner.
WTAP
Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta College brings multicultural festival to Marietta. Organizer Ni Zhang says this is their biggest turn out yet. “This is so exciting. I am overwhelmed by the people and the joy that filled in this room. So this a joy for me to see everyone come to celebrate diversity and the culture together,” Zhang said.
WTAP
Vienna Public Library will have a grand opening for their Novel Branch Book Vending Machine
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Public Library will have a grand opening for their Novel Branch Book Vending Machine on February 10. The library will hold a ribbon cutting and a free library card sign up at Grand Central Mall on February 10 at 11:30 a.m. Over 150 books...
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
WTAP
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In just a week the 14 year contract of A Work of Heart will come to an end. Something the business wasn’t expecting but has decided to take a positive outlook on the decision. “We’re obviously sad but we’ve come to accept the decision,” said...
WTAP
West Virginia Legislature considers bill to prohibit obscene matter in or near public schools
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia State Legislature is considering legislation to prohibit obscene materials in or near public schools in the state. Senate Bill 252, sponsored by Wood County Senator Mike Azinger, seeks to prohibit obscene matter within 2,500 feet of any public school library, classroom, or building. The language of the bill does not describe any exceptions to this prohibition for businesses, public libraries or other structures that fall within 2,500 feet of public schools. Consequently, it’s possible the bill, if passed, could affect the materials available in Wood County libraries, as each library in the county is within 2,500 feet of a public school.
WTAP
Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta building is being considered for multiple purposes - including Washington County’s upcoming 911 center. Marietta mayor Schlicher said the WASCO building will be a much less expensive endeavor than the other location they were considering. Schlicher said, with WASCO, they’ll be able to renovate an existing building.
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
WTAP
Racine, Ohio Southern FFA organizes luggage drive
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southern Future Farmers of America club at Southern High School in Racine, Ohio is running a luggage drive. The FFA group is accepting suitcases, duffel bags, and other types of luggage that they intend to donate to foster children and families through the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services.
WTAP
Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett
June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
WTAP
Obituary: Clegg, Linda “Sue”
Linda “Sue” Clegg, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on January 29th after an extended illness. A daughter of the late Lewis and Mollie Newton Yonaley. She grew up in Newport, Ohio. After getting married, she moved to Parkersburg, where she had resided for over 50 years. Sue...
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
