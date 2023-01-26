Train Engineer Who Killed Star HS Football Player In Maryland To Face Charges: Reports

Lamar Patterson Photo Credit: Lamar Patterson

A train operator in Maryland has been charged in connection to the fatal crash that killed a star high school football player in his prime last year, according to multiple reports.

MTA Light Rail operator Tavon Smith will face multiple charges for his role in the fatal crash that took the life of highly-touted prospect Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel County last year.

Specifically, he was charged with:

Negligent manslaughter;

Criminal negligence;

Reckless endangerment.

A star at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Patterson had offers to play at Penn State and other prestigious schools before he was struck in Linthicum when he “attempted to beat the train” while running late to get to class.

According to reports, it is alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the train “in a grossly negligent manner.”

Investigators initially said that Patterson failed to stop his Honda Accord at the rail crossing, despite the signals flashing and gates lower and Smith sounding the train’s horn.

However, further investigation reportedly determined that the crossing rails were not down at the time Patterson was struck, leading to the charges for Smith.

“The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter,” according to charging documents obtained by WJZ

A Florida native who moved to the area to play for the St. Frances Academy had dozens of Division-I offers when he was killed by the train. The junior wide receiver had multiple scholarship offers from top schools at the time of his death.

Patterson was the second St. France Academy football player to die last year after highly-recruited prospect Aaron Wilson died at the age of 17 from cancer.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.