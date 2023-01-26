ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Train Engineer Who Killed Star HS Football Player In Maryland To Face Charges: Reports

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rV2Tr_0kSZOBuR00
Lamar Patterson Photo Credit: Lamar Patterson

A train operator in Maryland has been charged in connection to the fatal crash that killed a star high school football player in his prime last year, according to multiple reports.

MTA Light Rail operator Tavon Smith will face multiple charges for his role in the fatal crash that took the life of highly-touted prospect Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel County last year.

Specifically, he was charged with:

  • Negligent manslaughter;
  • Criminal negligence;
  • Reckless endangerment.

A star at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Patterson had offers to play at Penn State and other prestigious schools before he was struck in Linthicum when he “attempted to beat the train” while running late to get to class.

According to reports, it is alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the train “in a grossly negligent manner.”

Investigators initially said that Patterson failed to stop his Honda Accord at the rail crossing, despite the signals flashing and gates lower and Smith sounding the train’s horn.

However, further investigation reportedly determined that the crossing rails were not down at the time Patterson was struck, leading to the charges for Smith.

 “The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter,” according to charging documents obtained by WJZ

A Florida native who moved to the area to play for the St. Frances Academy had dozens of Division-I offers when he was killed by the train. The junior wide receiver had multiple scholarship offers from top schools at the time of his death.

Patterson was the second St. France Academy football player to die last year after highly-recruited prospect Aaron Wilson died at the age of 17 from cancer.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Tesha B
4d ago

It must be more to this story for the operator to be charged. He was distracted (e.g. on cell phone) or didn't implement the backup plan when the crossing arms malfunction. They didn't charge him for no reason, especially if it was something out of his control. These news articles aren't always complete with facts.

Reply
5
maryland man
4d ago

the driver failed to heed the warning signals and chose to attempt to beat the railcar and lost

Reply
8
Guest
4d ago

lol so a malfunction with the crossing arms leads him to get charged? Last I checked those were triggered by the train itself and not the operator.

Reply(1)
3
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals

A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
YORK, PA
CBS Baltimore

'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD
wnav.com

36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
466K+
Followers
65K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy