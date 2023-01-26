Read full article on original website
IU men back in the AP top-25, women move up to No. 4
A five game winning streak has propelled the IU men back into the AP top-25 this week. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP top-25 after falling out of the poll for three straight weeks. They didn’t even receive a vote two weeks ago. Leading...
IU football recruiting: Hoosiers land commitment from 2023 tight end Anthony Miller
Just days before the traditional signing day, IU has added to its 2023 recruiting class. Duluth, Ga. based tight end Anthony Miller, Jr. announced on Monday he has committed to Indiana after spending the weekend in Bloomington on an official visit. The 6-foot-5 and 240-pound Miller is a 3-star prospect...
Maryland’s Kevin Willard says Jackson-Davis is best player in the country right now
No one has spent more time over the last couple days analyzing the game of Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis than Maryland head coach Kevin Willard. And no one has come away more impressed. “Trayce Jackson-Davis is the best player in the country right now,” Willard said during a media availability...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/30)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
IU basketball: Indiana 86 Ohio State 70 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
BLOOMINGTON — Indiana defeated Ohio State on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall by a final score of 86-70. Indiana is on a five-game Big Ten winning streak for the first time since 2016. The Hoosiers (15-6, 6-4) were led in the game by Jalen Hood-Schifino with 24...
Indiana women’s basketball beats Rutgers, reaches 20 wins
Coming off one of its biggest wins of the season, IU women’s basketball stayed on course. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers earned another victory Sunday, defeating Rutgers 91-68 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana enters February undefeated at home. Indiana (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) trailed at the end of the first...
Watch: Woodson, Banks and Reneau discuss Indiana win over Ohio State
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly to discuss a 86-70 win over Ohio State. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau. Indiana (15-6, 6-4) will next travel to Maryland on...
IU Athletics provides explanation on object that fell from video board
The start of the second half against Ohio State was delayed on Saturday evening when an object fell from the center court video board and fell to the Branch McCracken Court. The object fell near Ohio State freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh as the teams came onto the court. IU has...
Jalen Hood-Schifino takes over first half against Ohio State, giving IU a crucial secondary scorer
Shortly before Indiana took the court against Ohio State, head coach Mike Woodson talked with freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino. The point guard was battling an upset stomach, but was set to play anyway. Woodson wanted to reassure him and motivate him ahead of the game. So he channeled some of his own experiences.
