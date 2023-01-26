ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

thedailyhoosier.com

IU men back in the AP top-25, women move up to No. 4

A five game winning streak has propelled the IU men back into the AP top-25 this week. The Hoosiers are ranked No. 21 in this week’s AP top-25 after falling out of the poll for three straight weeks. They didn’t even receive a vote two weeks ago. Leading...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Indiana women’s basketball beats Rutgers, reaches 20 wins

Coming off one of its biggest wins of the season, IU women’s basketball stayed on course. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers earned another victory Sunday, defeating Rutgers 91-68 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana enters February undefeated at home. Indiana (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) trailed at the end of the first...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Banks and Reneau discuss Indiana win over Ohio State

Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Saturday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly to discuss a 86-70 win over Ohio State. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Kaleb Banks and Malik Reneau. Indiana (15-6, 6-4) will next travel to Maryland on...
COLUMBUS, OH
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Athletics provides explanation on object that fell from video board

The start of the second half against Ohio State was delayed on Saturday evening when an object fell from the center court video board and fell to the Branch McCracken Court. The object fell near Ohio State freshman guard Brice Sensabaugh as the teams came onto the court. IU has...
COLUMBUS, OH

