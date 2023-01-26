ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurlburt Field, FL

Hurlburt Field to conduct explosive testing Feb. 2

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n271m_0kSZMlYt00

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Detonation testing at Hurlburt Field is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The Public Affairs office said the explosion exercise will happen at the EOD range.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

The base is warning nearby residents for the potential of periodic loud noises and vibrations.

The 823 REDHORSE Squadron said the noises can be stronger if the humidity is high and there is a lot of cloud cover compared to a clear weather day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
niceville.com

Test missions to close state roads 85, 123, 285

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Test missions will close state roads 85, 123, and 285 this week, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. According to Eglin, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, 2023, requiring the closure of state roads 85, 123, and 285.
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Weather delays, cancels flights at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen flights in and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport Tuesday were delayed or canceled. Flights with both American and Delta airlines were delayed more than 5 hours from the original departure time. Some arriving flights showed Dallas diversions and delays of more than two hours. The […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Major highway expansion coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that a long-awaited Panama City Beach project is going to become a reality much sooner than expected. It’s part of a $7 billion dollar plan to fast-track 20 road projects around the state. DeSantis announced his four-year “Moving Florida Forward” proposal Monday in Auburndale. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Port of Pensacola has record-breaking cargo activity for 2022

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola announced the Port of Pensacola had record-breaking cargo activity for fiscal year 2022, reporting the highest level of cargo activity the port has experienced in more than 15 years.  The city said in a release the port handled 425,277 tons of cargo in the 12-month period ending […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pier demolition to slow traffic on the Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Crews will be demolishing and removing a submerged pier near the Pensacola Bay Bridge on Monday. The pier was part of the old bridge built in the 1960's. The Florida Department of Transportation says traffic won't be blocked, but will be slowed. Law enforcement personnel will also...
PENSACOLA, FL
malta

Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola

Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Death investigation after body found on Scenic Hwy in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say all parts of Scenic Hwy are back open for traffic at this time. Police tell WEAR News the death appears to be a suicide. An investigation is still ongoing. ------------------------ ORIGINAL STORY:. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a person was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

City of Milton to discuss open container proposal

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

ECSO responds to ‘suspicious package’ at Ensley Walmart

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon. ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.” Subsequently, the Walmart was […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Walton County Sheriffs investigating multiple burglaries

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - WCSO said they are investigating multiple burglaries, including a stolen vehicle in Defuniak Springs. Authorities said just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, a medic with Walton County Fire Rescue saw multiple subjects wearing ski masks burglarizing a vehicle on Leisure Lake Road. After being spotted,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Pollution may have factored in Pensacola death of rare whale, scientists say

The death of a rare whale found in Pensacola may indicated that plastic pollution is a problem even in the Gulf of Mexico depths that were home to the creature. The Blainville’s beaked whale was found Jan. 16 on the shore at Pensacola Beach. Its body was taken to the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Marine Mammal Research Center for study. The Center recently released partial results.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. Jail increases screening for Fentanyl concerns

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Corrections Division is working to combat the rising number of Fentanyl related over-doses. The County has added extra measures to the Okaloosa County Jail to help prevent the introduction and distribution of Fentanyl in the facility. “To address this problem, several measures have been implemented to prevent the […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

75K+
Followers
27K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy