Hurlburt Field to conduct explosive testing Feb. 2

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Detonation testing at Hurlburt Field is scheduled for Feb. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m..

The Public Affairs office said the explosion exercise will happen at the EOD range.

The base is warning nearby residents for the potential of periodic loud noises and vibrations.

The 823 REDHORSE Squadron said the noises can be stronger if the humidity is high and there is a lot of cloud cover compared to a clear weather day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.