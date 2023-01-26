(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief has issues a statement in reference to the violent death of a Tennessee man at the hands of officers with the Memphis Police Department. "On January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee, Tyre Nichols was involved in a traffic stop that ultimately resulted in the loss of his life due to the horrendous and criminal actions of several police officers who brutally assaulted him. The actions of these now former officers are abhorrent. While their conduct led to appropriate criminal charges, the impact of Tyre’s death will undoubtedly and understandably be felt across the entire country in the days, months and years ahead," said Zibolski in a statement released to the Department's social media platforms.

