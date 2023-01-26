ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close

Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
NJ organ donations reached a new high in 2022

The NJ Sharing Network announced this week that organ donations were at an all time high in New Jersey for 2022. According to roi-nj.com, Carolyn Welsh, the new CEO and president of the Sharing Network said that New Jersey’s number of organ donors, 283, and organs transplanted in a single year, 670, reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Top News Stories for Monday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
NEW JERSEY STATE
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know

February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
8th dead whale washes up on New Jersey/New York beach

🔴 The dead whale washed up on the south coast of Long Island Monday morning. 🔴 It's not clear if the whale is the same one spotted 12 miles east of LBI Saturday night. A dead whale that washed up on a Long Island beach Monday morning is the 8th to wash up on a New Jersey or New York beach since December.
DELAWARE STATE
Princeton, NJ
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

