Read full article on original website
Related
NJ mayors ask Biden: Save the whales, pause clean-energy project
🔴 The mayors signed the letter to President Biden as the 8th whale in the past two months was found dead on a New Jersey New York area beach. 🔴 Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera said a pause would help determine what's causing the deaths. 🔴 Point Pleasant...
Food stamp rip-off in New Jersey: How much, and who is at risk?
⚫ Criminals are stealing SNAP benefit information from New Jersey residents. ⚫ Scammers are using a variety of methods but security can easily be improved. ⚫ If your SNAP benefit card info is swiped, it will take weeks or longer to get a new card. Sad but true: Millions and...
NJ to receive early federal funding to get lead out of drinking water
💦 NJ to get federal guidance and funding to replace lead pipes. 💦 New Jersey is 1 of 4 states getting accelerated assistance. 💦 The goal is to remove all lead from drinking water supplies across NJ. As efforts continue in communities across New Jersey to replace...
A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close
Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
High retirement and turnover rates: NJ’s nursing future looks dire
👩⚕️ The turnover rate for LPNs in New Jersey was an alarming 50% in 2021. 👩⚕️ More than 6% of RNs in the state plan to leave the profession in the next two years. 👩⚕️ More students need to enroll in nursing...
NJ organ donations reached a new high in 2022
The NJ Sharing Network announced this week that organ donations were at an all time high in New Jersey for 2022. According to roi-nj.com, Carolyn Welsh, the new CEO and president of the Sharing Network said that New Jersey’s number of organ donors, 283, and organs transplanted in a single year, 670, reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted.
Walmart’s first HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast opens in NJ
NORTH BERGEN — The township’s Walmart Supercenter has partnered with New Jersey’s largest HIV Foundation, Hyacinth, to open its only HIV-focused pharmacy in the Northeast. HIV specialty pharmacies are integral to the care for people living with HIV, said Kathy Ahearn-O’Brien, executive director of Hyacinth. Some...
NJ Top News Stories for Monday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. The Bloomfield police are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid early Sunday morning. ⬛ New video shows deadly crash in Old Bridge, NJ police chase. Newly released video shows a deadly crash in Old...
CDC still tells NJ to mask up as Biden ends COVID emergency
🔵 CDC still recommending masks for worn in New Jersey. Even as President Joe Biden announces an end all U.S. COVID-19 emergencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urges New Jersey residents to mask-up. The latest map on the CDC data tracker website lists the majority...
New Jersey's Housing Voucher Program Offers Chance for 20,000 Households to Secure Affordable Housing
A total of 20k households will be selected in the random lottery, enabling those households to be added to the Section 8 housing voucher for low-income housing. Apply by Feb. 3.
Yelp says these are the 3 top restaurants in New Jersey
I think most people are familiar with the website Yelp. On it users rate their experiences with various businesses, and the restaurant section is particularly robust. So when Yelp released its “Top 100 places to eat” based on its members’ reviews, I took notice. Only three New...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
NJ city ranked best in the country for first-time homebuyers
Buying a home for the first time can be pretty tough but knowing the best place in New Jersey to buy for first-time home buyers is a plus. New Jersey is a state filled with so many gorgeous homes from beachside mansions to quaint downtown townhomes, to some pretty unique custom homes.
The Most Delicious Sushi In All Of New Jersey May Have Been Found
Great sushi places have been popping up all over New Jersey for the past couple of decades, and some obviously rise above the rest. We may have just discovered the best one in the whole state. If you ask foodie publications where to find the best sushi in New Jersey,...
If You Love BBQ, You’ll Want To Check Out One Of NJ’s Best Smokehouses
When you think of New Jersey, do you automatically think of world-class barbecue joints and smokehouses?. New Jersey is of course well known for its beaches, and nature trails, plus its food like awesome Italian, and seafood. But does barbeque come to mind when you think of the Garden State?
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
New Jersey SNAP Benefits Undergo Changes in March 2023: Here's What You Need to Know
February 2023 is the last month households enrolled in the NJ Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency SNAP benefits. New Jersey Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients are set to receive a change in their monthly benefits as the emergency support provided by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire in February 2023.
8th dead whale washes up on New Jersey/New York beach
🔴 The dead whale washed up on the south coast of Long Island Monday morning. 🔴 It's not clear if the whale is the same one spotted 12 miles east of LBI Saturday night. A dead whale that washed up on a Long Island beach Monday morning is the 8th to wash up on a New Jersey or New York beach since December.
New York Republicans want George Santos gone. They know just the person to help.
Despite the hue and cry of Democrats, perhaps no one wants Santos out of office more than the Republicans of Nassau County.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 5