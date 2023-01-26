The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST. The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship while the Chiefs got their redemption and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship. Fans can shop around for tickets to see the game as well as an epic halftime performance from Rihanna. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek have several options for tickets still available.

