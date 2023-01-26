Read full article on original website
Referee Ron Torbert explains controversial call in Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game
In an AFC Championship Game littered with contentious officiating, a moment early in the fourth quarter was the most chaotic of all. With the score knotted 20-20, the Chiefs had a second-and-9 and Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to Jerick McKinnon. On the ensuing third-and-9, Mahomes fired incomplete again and the Bengals appeared to have a stop. Both units left the field as special teamers trotted on.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
FanDuel promo code: Secure $150 bonus bets for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re just a few hours away from kickoff of the NFC Championship Game between the Eagles and 49ers, which means...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for championship weekend
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before teams like the Cavaliers and Bengals sprint into action this weekend, first-time customers who apply our DraftKings Ohio promo...
Travis Kelce: ‘Burrowhead my (expletive),’ calls Cincinnati mayor ‘jabroni’
Travis Kelce’s victory lap started moments after the Chiefs punched their ticket back to the Super Bowl. After beating the Bengals 23-20 on a last minute field goal, Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed by the CBS crew. Some Cincinnati players had begun referring to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” because Joe Burrow hadn’t lost there prior to Sunday, so while Mahomes was answering an unrelated question, Kelce crashed the interview and screamed a message.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
How to watch NFL playoffs today for free: Chiefs vs. Bengals AFC Championship Game
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will have a chance to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII against a hobbled Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is expected to play, but he’s battling a high ankle sprain, so it remains...
Bench-clearing brawl in NFC Championship Game leads to 2 ejections
With frustration mounting for the 49ers in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, their bench emptied as a fight broke out on the field. As whistles blew and players shoved, 49ers tackle Trent Williams (320 pounds) took things to the next level and chucked Eagles defensive back K’Von Wallace (205 pounds) to the turf. San Francisco’s sideline escalated the situation and players charged the field, as a few ran on from the Philadelphia sideline as well. It was very baseball.
Eagles open as 1-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England Patriots fans will be witness to a Super Bowl game featuring the last team to beat the Pats...
49ers at Eagles: Free live stream, TV, how to watch NFC Championship Game
Can Brock Purdy keep his Cinderella run alive in Philadelphia?. The rookie third-stringer will face his loftiest test yet, as the 49ers travel to Lincoln Financial Field to battle the top-seeded Eagles. Philadelphia is currently a 2.5-point home favorite, so oddsmakers think Purdy’s clock will finally strike midnight. Fans...
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Where to buy 2023 Super Bowl tickets
The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST. The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship while the Chiefs got their redemption and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship. Fans can shop around for tickets to see the game as well as an epic halftime performance from Rihanna. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek have several options for tickets still available.
Dolphins hire ‘highest-paid coordinator’ to lead their defense (report)
Life might be getting a little tougher for Mac Jones. The Dolphins have hired Vic Fangio to coach their defense and made him “the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Miami fired ex-Patriots assistant Josh Boyer and two other coaches earlier this month.
Powerball jackpot: $613 million at stake for Monday night drawing
The Powerball jackpot is well over half a billion dollars ahead of its drawing for Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Powerball website. Sitting at $613 million as of Monday morning, this Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $329 million before taxes if a winner choses a lump-sum option. The jackpot has rolled over 30 times since it was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022. During that November drawing, the jackpot had been worth $92.9 million, and one winning ticket was sold in Kansas.
Did Eagles get hosed by camera wire in NFC Championship Game?
For the second time this season, camera wires are making headlines in an NFL game. Late in the first quarter of the NFC Championship, Eagles punter Brett Kern uncorked a 34-yarder, but the entire Philadelphia sideline began gesturing to the sky. They believed it had hit a wire, and the kick certainly had an odd rotation.
Patriots to interview former team captain and Super Bowl champion for coaching job
The Patriots search for a new offensive line coach could result in the team bringing in a familiar face. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots are flying former team captain and current Buffalo Bills assistant offensive line coach Ryan Wendell to Las Vegas to interview for their vacant position.
Brock Purdy injury: 49ers QB leaves NFC Championship Game with elbow issue
The 49ers can’t catch a break at quarterback. Rookie Brock Purdy was forced to leave the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia after being hit on the arm, so Josh Johnson began quarterbacking the 49ers. San Francisco lost Trey Lance for the season in September, Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury in December, so Purdy was the third-stringer to start the year.
Julian Edelman roasts Buffalo Bills for losing in playoffs again
The Buffalo Bills hype train has been running for a few years now. Josh Allen’s team was favored to win the Super Bowl entering the season, but Buffalo didn’t make it to the title game, let alone win it. Their season ended last weekend at Highmark Stadium with a 27-10 loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Bruins’ slide continues, as Hurricanes deal Boston third straight loss
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis...
