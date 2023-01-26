ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Referee Ron Torbert explains controversial call in Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game

In an AFC Championship Game littered with contentious officiating, a moment early in the fourth quarter was the most chaotic of all. With the score knotted 20-20, the Chiefs had a second-and-9 and Patrick Mahomes threw incomplete to Jerick McKinnon. On the ensuing third-and-9, Mahomes fired incomplete again and the Bengals appeared to have a stop. Both units left the field as special teamers trotted on.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 bonus bets for championship weekend

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before teams like the Cavaliers and Bengals sprint into action this weekend, first-time customers who apply our DraftKings Ohio promo...
Travis Kelce: ‘Burrowhead my (expletive),’ calls Cincinnati mayor ‘jabroni’

Travis Kelce’s victory lap started moments after the Chiefs punched their ticket back to the Super Bowl. After beating the Bengals 23-20 on a last minute field goal, Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed by the CBS crew. Some Cincinnati players had begun referring to Arrowhead Stadium as “Burrowhead” because Joe Burrow hadn’t lost there prior to Sunday, so while Mahomes was answering an unrelated question, Kelce crashed the interview and screamed a message.
Bench-clearing brawl in NFC Championship Game leads to 2 ejections

With frustration mounting for the 49ers in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game, their bench emptied as a fight broke out on the field. As whistles blew and players shoved, 49ers tackle Trent Williams (320 pounds) took things to the next level and chucked Eagles defensive back K’Von Wallace (205 pounds) to the turf. San Francisco’s sideline escalated the situation and players charged the field, as a few ran on from the Philadelphia sideline as well. It was very baseball.
Eagles open as 1-point favorites over Chiefs in Super Bowl

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New England Patriots fans will be witness to a Super Bowl game featuring the last team to beat the Pats...
Chiefs vs. Eagles: Where to buy 2023 Super Bowl tickets

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona at 6:30 p.m. EST. The Eagles defeated the 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship while the Chiefs got their redemption and defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship. Fans can shop around for tickets to see the game as well as an epic halftime performance from Rihanna. Resale ticket vendors such as VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek have several options for tickets still available.
Powerball jackpot: $613 million at stake for Monday night drawing

The Powerball jackpot is well over half a billion dollars ahead of its drawing for Monday, Jan. 30, according to the Powerball website. Sitting at $613 million as of Monday morning, this Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $329 million before taxes if a winner choses a lump-sum option. The jackpot has rolled over 30 times since it was last hit on Nov. 19, 2022. During that November drawing, the jackpot had been worth $92.9 million, and one winning ticket was sold in Kansas.
