Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenWilliamsport, PA
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
The Cheesecake Lady opens up shop in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There isn't any signage outside The Cheesecake Lady in the City Line Plaza in Jenkins Township. The front case is pretty empty too, but co-owner Kelly Lord tells us that's because she has been so busy. "It's been nonstop. Like, I'm here every day," said...
Eagles fans flying high
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away, and longtime Eagles fans from our area are excited. A photo sent to Newswatch 16 shows Lt. Col. Thomas Yeager displaying his Eagles pride from 2011. The Air Force fighter pilot was flying an F-15 Eagle...
Former factory in Schuylkill County transforms into boutique hotel
TAMAQUA, Pa. — While it may look like a typical room at the Bischoff Inn on Lafayette Street in Tamaqua, some of the furniture was made at the location 100 years ago when Eric Zizelmann's great-great-grandparents used the building as a furniture factory. “To have this furniture restored and...
Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
Second jury picked for trial of Pa. woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband
LEWISBURG – A second jury has been selected for the trial of a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband. Although the panel was picked Monday, the trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, Millmont, is not scheduled to begin until April 18. It will last 10 days.
Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home
New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing teen. Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams was last seen on January 6, when she ran away from home, located on the 900 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Police. Williams is believed to be in the...
abc27.com
Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill School District held photos for their yearbooks, and there was one furry friend who was included!. K9 Detective Gibbs was invited to participate in the school yearbook photos. Detective Gibbs was the first ever K9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District. Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagan Memoral Scholarship paid for the cost and care of Gibbs.
Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
Vigil held in memory of Patricia Morton
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre murder cold case is getting some attention. Family and friends gathered outside the Luzerne County Courthouse to remember Patricia Morton. She was found shot to death in her Hazle Street home on January 31, 2006. 17 long years later, Morton’s loved ones refuse to give up hope of […]
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
Newswatch 16
January '23: Mild and snowless
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 2023 is now ranked in the top five for warmest Januarys on record, coming in at number two for Williamsport and number four for Scranton. Almost every day this month was what's considered to be above average, except for three days...
WGAL
Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
Jimmy's Quick Lunch earns recognition from state officials, customers
HAZLETON, Pa. — With a little bit of mustard, chili, and some onions, Jimmy's Quick Lunch in Hazelton has been keeping customers full for more than 85 years. "It saves us time and cooking, and it's even good, price-wise also, and then I don't have a clean-up, so it works for me," said Donna Baran, Hazleton.
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. Everett had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
Snowy work and play in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
Newswatch 16
