New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

UNION COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO