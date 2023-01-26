ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

Newswatch 16

Eagles fans flying high

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Super Bowl Sunday is less than two weeks away, and longtime Eagles fans from our area are excited. A photo sent to Newswatch 16 shows Lt. Col. Thomas Yeager displaying his Eagles pride from 2011. The Air Force fighter pilot was flying an F-15 Eagle...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County business holds meal giveaway

MINERSVILLE, Pa. — The line outside of Palermo Pizza & Restaurant near Minersville isn't for a table but a free meal. They are one of the restaurants befitting from the Big Diamond Speedway's meal donations, giving back to those in the community who may be struggling with food insecurity.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home

New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
UNION COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Camp Hill K9 gets yearbook photo taken

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Hill School District held photos for their yearbooks, and there was one furry friend who was included!. K9 Detective Gibbs was invited to participate in the school yearbook photos. Detective Gibbs was the first ever K9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District. Honor 25: The Jonathan Fagan Memoral Scholarship paid for the cost and care of Gibbs.
CAMP HILL, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire heavily damages home near Shamokin

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a home Monday afternoon in Northumberland County. It happened around noon at a house at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township, near Shamokin. Officials say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vigil held in memory of Patricia Morton

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre murder cold case is getting some attention. Family and friends gathered outside the Luzerne County Courthouse to remember Patricia Morton. She was found shot to death in her Hazle Street home on January 31, 2006. 17 long years later, Morton’s loved ones refuse to give up hope of […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

January '23: Mild and snowless

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For northeastern and central Pennsylvania, 2023 is now ranked in the top five for warmest Januarys on record, coming in at number two for Williamsport and number four for Scranton. Almost every day this month was what's considered to be above average, except for three days...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WGAL

Increased number of stray dogs strains resources at Susquehanna Valley shelters

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dogs abandoned by their owners are now being cared for by animal shelters in the Susquehanna Valley. Some organizations say abandonments are happening more frequently. The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area has seen an increase in strays. "Most of the time they're going to come in...
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Vigil held in memory of murder victim in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Friends and family of a murder victim in Luzerne County gathered for a vigil Sunday night, marking 17 years without Patricia Moreton. Police found Moreton shot to death in her apartment along Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre back in 2006. Her murder remains unsolved. Every year Moreton's...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly shooting in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a deadly shooting in Luzerne County. It happened after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the area of North Meade and Coal Streets in Wilkes-Barre. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. That man was taken to the hospital,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowy work and play in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck filled with salt had perfect timing with Wednesday's wintry weather. Right around noon, Clinton Township, near Factoryville, got a delivery of 22 tons to restock its supply. "Definitely ready for anything Mother Nature brings, you know we're ready for it," said Clinton...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

