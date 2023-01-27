ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Five fired Memphis police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols: "This was wrong. This was criminal"

By CBS Philadelphia
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6naK_0kSZKvvf00

Five fired Memphis police officers charged with murder in death of Tyre Nichols 02:11

Five fired Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols , Tennessee authorities announced Thursday. Nichols died three days after a violent arrest by police earlier this month .

"This was wrong. This was criminal," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said during a press conference announcing the charges.

A grand jury handed up indictments against Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said.

Mulroy said although the fired officers each played different roles in the death of Nichols, "they are all responsible."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVRVB_0kSZKvvf00
From left, former Memphis police officers Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean are seen in a combination of undated photographs. They were terminated after their involvement in a traffic stop that ended with the death of Tyre Nichols. Memphis Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Video footage of the arrest would be released Friday sometime after 6 p.m., Mulroy said. The footage has been shown to Nichols' family, but has not yet been made public.

Ben Crump, the attorney representing Nichols' family, said police video the family viewed showed that Nichols — a 29-year-old FedEx worker and father — was shocked, pepper-sprayed and restrained when he was pulled over for a traffic stop near his home.

Rausch said he saw the video and found it "absolutely appalling."

"Let me be clear: What happened here does not at all reflect proper policing," he said.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released. She has called the fired officers' actions that night "heinous, reckless and inhumane."

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual," Davis said in a video statement that was released late Wednesday on social media.

The five officers found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols" were fired last week, but Davis said other officers are still being investigated for violating department policy. Nichols was Black, as are the five officers involved in the arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDAZZ_0kSZKvvf00
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols was killed following a traffic stop with Memphis Police on Jan. 7. He died three days later, on Jan. 10. Adrian Sainz / AP

Court records don't list attorneys for Smith, Bean or Haley. Martin's lawyer, William Massey, confirmed that his client had turned himself in. He and Mills' lawyer, Blake Ballin, said they planned to discuss the charges at a news conference later Thursday.

Second-degree murder is a class A felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told the AP by phone that he and his wife RowVaughn Wells, who is Nichols' mother, discussed the second-degree murder charges and are "fine with it." They had pushed for first-degree murder charges.

"There's other charges, so I'm all right with that," he said.

Wells, who earlier this week called for any protests that happen when the video is released to remain peaceful, also said he is "ecstatic" that authorities have moved quickly in the case.

Crump and Antonio Romanucci, another attorney for the family, issued a statement praising the charges.

"The news today from Memphis officials that these five officers are being held criminally accountable for their deadly and brutal actions gives us hope as we continue to push for justice for Tyre," they wrote. "This young man lost his life in a particularly disgusting manner that points to the desperate need for change and reform to ensure this violence stops occurring during low-threat procedures, like in this case, a traffic stop."

Nichols was returning home from a suburban park, where he had taken photos of the sunset. The legal team said officers beat Nichols for three minutes in a "savage" encounter reminiscent of the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Memphis police say 6th officer relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols' death

A sixth Memphis police officer has been placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of the violent arrest that led to Tyre Nichols' death. The officer, Preston Hemphill, was relieved of duty amid an ongoing internal investigation at the Memphis Police Department, a spokesperson confirmed to CBS News on Monday.The details of Hemphill's involvement in Nichols' arrest were not disclosed by Memphis Police. Hemphill was relieved of duty at the beginning of the police department's investigation, at the same time as the five who were charged, CBS News has confirmed.Lee Gerald, an attorney representing Hemphill, told CBS News that his client...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest by Memphis police released

Officials in Memphis on Friday released police video from the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose death earlier this month has led to second-degree murder charges against five officers, who were fired over the incident. Nichols died three days after what his family and authorities described as a brutal encounter that stemmed from a traffic stop.The four videos — posted on the city of Memphis' Vimeo account shortly before 7 p.m. EST — were taken from police body cameras and street surveillance cameras. They show officers first removing Nichols from his vehicle after pulling him over, an initial struggle...
MEMPHIS, TN
PIX11

Memphis authorities release video in Tyre Nichols’ death

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Video showing five Memphis officers beating a Black man was made public Friday, one day after they were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols. The footage shows Nichols being held down, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Philly

Leaders speak out on video of Tyre Nichols' killing in Memphis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Videos showing five Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols led to largely peaceful protests around the country, and in Philadelphia, on Friday.Nichols, 29, died three days after the traffic stop at a suburban intersection. Officers kicked and punched him, struck him with a baton, and used pepper spray. Five officers were fired following the incident captured on police body-worn cameras.The officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith — have been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, official misconduct and other offenses. Lawyers for Martin and Mills said their clients...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Past excessive force complaints involving Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG Investigators have been digging into use of excessive force by officers for the past several years to help find solutions. It’s an issue that has come to the forefront again recently following the death of Tyre Nichols after a Memphis Police traffic stop turned violent. The latest data we found shows […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols protestors shut down I-55 bridge in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols shut down all lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 “old bridge” Friday night in Memphis. A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Lives […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy