Philadelphia, PA

Police release image of car involved in Mayfair hit-and-run

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

Police release image of car involved in Mayfair hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released a picture of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Mayfair . The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V07F5_0kSZKmEM00

Police say the 53-year-old victim was getting items out of his parked vehicle when he was struck.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call police.

