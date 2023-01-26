Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Draymond Green To The Raptors And Pascal Siakam To The Warriors

This trade idea would see The Golden State Warriors turn Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody into Pascal Siakam and another player.

The NBA trade deadline is nearing, and teams like the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors have both been linked with making some moves. While the Warriors have been touted with possibly adding another star to make a run, the Raptors might be moving on from some of their core pieces, like Pascal Siakam, O. G. Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam has been an All-Star multiple times and will draw interest from many teams across the league. But not everyone can afford the haul it will take to acquire the talented 28-year-old. On the other hand, the Warriors could decide to part ways with longtime stalwart Draymond Green . They also have some talented young players that they could move. So in a recent article by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus , he revealed a blockbuster trade idea that an NBA executive has suggested.

"One executive suggested the Warriors give up their younger players (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) along with Draymond Green to the Raptors for Siakam and others."

This trade isn't a bad idea. A player like Siakam would thrive in the spacing provided by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole. He is also an able defender and younger than Green. Parting ways with their young players is not something the Warriors have reportedly been too enthusiastic about, but they can maximize Stephen Curry's potential by adding a 25-points-per-game star like Siakam .

Which Other Players Could Be Involved In A Trade Like This And Is It Possible?

Pascal Siakam's contract is worth about $37 million next season, and he will become a free agent in 2024. Draymond Green has a player option worth $27 million for next season but could become a free agent sooner. The salaries can be worked out with the additions of some role players, but the Warriors and Raptors would both be taking a gamble with the players set to be free agents soon.

The Raptors would want young talent in this deal, and Jonathan Kuminga could become the main attraction. However, the Warriors might not be willing to part with him, considering that he has shown flashes of brilliance . The addition of someone like Precious Achiuwa going the other way could also make the deal interesting. Overall, a deal of this magnitude is unlikely before the trade deadline, but it certainly could happen.

