ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Draymond Green To The Raptors And Pascal Siakam To The Warriors

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOWZm_0kSZKhoj00

This trade idea would see The Golden State Warriors turn Draymond Green, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody into Pascal Siakam and another player.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The NBA trade deadline is nearing, and teams like the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors have both been linked with making some moves. While the Warriors have been touted with possibly adding another star to make a run, the Raptors might be moving on from some of their core pieces, like Pascal Siakam, O. G. Anunoby, and Fred VanVleet.

Pascal Siakam has been an All-Star multiple times and will draw interest from many teams across the league. But not everyone can afford the haul it will take to acquire the talented 28-year-old. On the other hand, the Warriors could decide to part ways with longtime stalwart Draymond Green . They also have some talented young players that they could move. So in a recent article by Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus , he revealed a blockbuster trade idea that an NBA executive has suggested.

"One executive suggested the Warriors give up their younger players (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) along with Draymond Green to the Raptors for Siakam and others."

This trade isn't a bad idea. A player like Siakam would thrive in the spacing provided by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole. He is also an able defender and younger than Green. Parting ways with their young players is not something the Warriors have reportedly been too enthusiastic about, but they can maximize Stephen Curry's potential by adding a 25-points-per-game star like Siakam .

Which Other Players Could Be Involved In A Trade Like This And Is It Possible?

Pascal Siakam's contract is worth about $37 million next season, and he will become a free agent in 2024. Draymond Green has a player option worth $27 million for next season but could become a free agent sooner. The salaries can be worked out with the additions of some role players, but the Warriors and Raptors would both be taking a gamble with the players set to be free agents soon.

The Raptors would want young talent in this deal, and Jonathan Kuminga could become the main attraction. However, the Warriors might not be willing to part with him, considering that he has shown flashes of brilliance . The addition of someone like Precious Achiuwa going the other way could also make the deal interesting. Overall, a deal of this magnitude is unlikely before the trade deadline, but it certainly could happen.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity

Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."

Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
MEMPHIS, TN
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy