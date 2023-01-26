ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois Guv Warns College Board Not to Bow to DeSantis’ ‘Racist’ Demands

By Alec Karam
 4 days ago
Getty Images

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has taken a swipe at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “political grandstanding” while calling for the national College Board not to give into DeSantis’ “racist and homophobic” demands regarding an AP African American History course. In a stern letter to the board, the Democratic governor said Illinois will reject the class if the board’s revised course doesn’t include “a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans.” He added, “In Illinois, we reject any curriculum modifications designed to appease extremists like the Florida Governor and his allies.” The College Board announced Wednesday it’d release a revised course framework on Feb. 1, following DeSantis’ rejection of the course over concerns it teaches students about activism and intersectionality, along with exploring LGBTQ topics.

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

Steve Carter
4d ago

why pritzer has the worst record of any governor he'll be going to jail soon if every Democrat Governor run their state like DeSantis the country would be in great condition but under pritzer crime and taxes and letting criminals go free so they can rob again I never vote for Democrat cities to get out from under the Democrat rule would be great for the whole country

