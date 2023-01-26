ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank

By Robert Summerscales
 3 days ago

Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, got the better of Ronaldo and Co in Thursday's semi-final.

Al-Ittihad 3-1 Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting for his first Al Nassr goal after his new team were beaten by Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup on Thursday.

Ronaldo had made his debut for Al Nassr in a 1-0 win over Ettifaq four days earlier.

That result saw Al Nassr go top of the Saudi Pro League, two places above Al-Ittihad.

But Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, were much better than Ronaldo and Co in the first half of Thursday's Saudi Super Cup semi-final.

Brazilian Romarinho fired Al-Ittihad in front on the quarter-hour mark.

Morocco striker Abderrazak Hamdallah then headed home to make it 2-0 in the 43rd minute, moments after Ronaldo had failed to convert a chance to equalize at the other end.

Talisca gave Al Nassr hope with a sweet left-footed strike midway through the second half.

But Al-Ittihad secured victory in added time when Muhannad Al-Shanqeeti finished off a counter-attack.

Al-Ittihad will now play Al-Fayha in the Saudi Super Cup final on Sunday.

Al-Fayha, last season's King Cup winners, beat reigning national champions Al-Hilal 1-0 in Thursday's other semi-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final between Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad

Saudi Sports Company SSC

