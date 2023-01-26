ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Welding program sparks high schools students' interest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in lower valley

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — One person was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to break into vehicles in the Lower Valley, according to a police dispatcher. This happened on Gateway East just off Interstate 10 and Lomaland Drive. El Paso police dispatchers say units were called to the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition

Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
FABENS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy