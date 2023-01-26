Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
County issues $59 million in non-voter approved debt; El Pasoans have mixed reactions
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Nearly 60 million dollars worth of improvement and renovation projects are soon coming to El Paso County. A total of $59 million in Certificates of Obligation was approved by county commissioners Monday. From that, $32 million will go towards transportation in parts of far...
cbs4local.com
Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
cbs4local.com
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
cbs4local.com
El Paso City Council passes resolution that would safeguard pregnant peoples rights
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been over a year since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark ruling, Roe V Wade, and the El Paso City council is looking at ways to support those who are pregnant. Tuesday morning, council members discussed and passed a resolution 7-1 that would...
cbs4local.com
Complaints filed against Las Cruces schools superintendent; board to hire investigator
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Public Schools board of education will hire an outside investigator to look into complaints and grievances against LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. CBS4 spoke with LCPS board of education President Teresa Tenorio who said board members unanimously voted for her to have...
cbs4local.com
Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley creates checklists for drivers moving forward
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told CBS4 they were working on...
cbs4local.com
TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
cbs4local.com
Welding program sparks high schools students' interest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
cbs4local.com
Police officer shoots aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two Pit Bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso, according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
cbs4local.com
1 person arrested after attempting to break into vehicles in lower valley
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — One person was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to break into vehicles in the Lower Valley, according to a police dispatcher. This happened on Gateway East just off Interstate 10 and Lomaland Drive. El Paso police dispatchers say units were called to the...
cbs4local.com
Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
cbs4local.com
Rock slide in Cloudcroft, New Mexico blocks road on U.S. 82
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Traffic on the United States Highway 82 west of the tunnel in both directions remains closed due to a rock slide according to the Cloudcroft Fire Department. The rockslide happened just west of Cloudcroft Saturday. Traffic along US HWY 82 west of Cloudcroft will...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners vote to issue $59 million in certificates of obligation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Millions of dollars for improvements to be made on a variety of facilities across El Paso County were approved Monday. In a 4 to 1 vote, El Paso County Commissioners approved issuing $59 million in certificates of obligation for its first major capital plan that addresses a list of projects.
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans turn to Dollar Tree as inflation increases grocery prices at bigger stores
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Many in El Paso turned away from big known grocery stores like Walmart and Albertsons and bought their groceries from dollar stores like Dollar Tree. CBS4 spoke with several El Pasoans and many said that a dollar doesn't go as far as it used to.
cbs4local.com
One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
cbs4local.com
One teen is left with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to an aggravated assault Saturday morning after a 15-year-old teen had been badly injured according to a statement released by Public Information Officers. The assault happened on the 10000 block of Caribou in northeast El Paso around 8...
cbs4local.com
Fabens ISD mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes headed to state competition
Fabens High School mariachi Los Gatos Salvajes will be heading to state competition after earning a Division 1 at the West Texas UIL Region Mariachi Contest held at Eastwood High School on Saturday. Mariachi director Natalie Carrasco stated the group was formed six months ago and have been performing for...
