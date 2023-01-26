ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Three people sent to hospital after gas leak at Hanks High School

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Three individuals were transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a minor gas leak occurred at J.M. Hanks High School.

According to dispatch, a minor gas leak occurred inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School. Students were evacuated and the gas leak has since been fixed. Two students and a teacher were transported with minor injuries.

No further information has been released.

