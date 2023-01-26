When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO