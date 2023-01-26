Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Tri-City Herald
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market
When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Jakobi Meyers Played Through Injury; How Serious?
FOXBORO — NFL players constantly put their bodies on the line. As we saw in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes showed toughness, being able to lead his team to the Super Bowl while dealing with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was crying...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Headed to Sixth Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is headed to his sixth Pro Bowl, replacing Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. Heyward was originally named an alternative to the Pro Bowl games but will now replace Jones, who's headed to the Super Bowl. This is the sixth-straight Pro Bowl appearance for the Steelers' defensive captain.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Blow It Up’? McCarthy Play-Calling for His Job?
Do the staff moves by Mike McCarthy mean the Dallas Cowboys' boss is fighting for his coaching future?. Letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday and taking back the play-calling for himself goes back to a vow McCarthy made to himself near the end of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos 3-Round Mock Draft Results in Major Offensive Upgrades
One piece of the offseason puzzle for the Denver Broncos has fallen into place. With the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, the Broncos are now in possession of the 29th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Acquired by...
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Reich to Retain Two Key Assistants
The Carolina Panthers saw major improvement in its offensive line and special teams unit in 2022 and because of it, new head coach Frank Reich will be keeping OL coach James Campen and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on his staff, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Updates
The 2023 Senior Bowl practices are set to begin on Tuesday afternoon. Last year's event featured 106 draft prospects who eventually were selected in the draft. Each team in the National Football League selected at least one Senior Bowl participant last year with 12 teams selecting four or more prospects who spent the week in Mobile, Alabama.
Tri-City Herald
Nissan Stadium Changing to Artificial Turf
NASHVILLE – Nissan Stadium is going artificial. The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that the playing surface on their home field will be a monofilament synthetic field beginning with the 2023 season. Preparations for the installation already have begun. The decision was made based on review of injury data and...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates
The Indianapolis Colts' vast head coaching search continues to develop this weekend as it has been reported that they will hold second interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with...
