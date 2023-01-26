Read full article on original website
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Tri-City Herald
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market
When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos 3-Round Mock Draft Results in Major Offensive Upgrades
One piece of the offseason puzzle for the Denver Broncos has fallen into place. With the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, the Broncos are now in possession of the 29th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Acquired by...
Tri-City Herald
Pat Freiermuth Admits Steelers Removed Crucial Piece of Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers adjusted to life without a franchise quarterback this season, and until the end, it was bumpy. The Steelers finished 9-8 after a 7-2 run to close out the season, but throughout the year, you could see how the offense was still developing. And during their first year with Mitch Trubisky and then Kenny Pickett, the team decided not to use a key part of any team's passing attack.
Tri-City Herald
Danielle Hunter Becomes 7th Vikings Player Named to 2023 Pro Bowl
The Vikings are up to seven players in the 2023 Pro Bowl. Outside linebacker Danielle Hunter is in as a replacement for the Eagles' Haason Reddick, whose team will be busy preparing for the Super Bowl. This is Hunter's third Pro Bowl selection. He made it in both 2018 and...
Tri-City Herald
Rex Ryan Believes Tom Brady Could Make Bizzare Move to Dark Horse Team
Former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst, Rex Ryan, gave a dark horse team in the Tom Brady free agency sweepstakes. On Sunday's NFL Countdown, Ryan listed the Washington Commanders as a team to watch as Brady decides what he wants to do with his future.
Tri-City Herald
Jared Goff Will Participate in 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl games. It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that veteran signal-caller Jared Goff will join center Frank Ragnow, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell in this year's Pro Bowl festivities. The 28-year-old is...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Blow It Up’? McCarthy Play-Calling for His Job?
Do the staff moves by Mike McCarthy mean the Dallas Cowboys' boss is fighting for his coaching future?. Letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday and taking back the play-calling for himself goes back to a vow McCarthy made to himself near the end of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Reich to Retain Two Key Assistants
The Carolina Panthers saw major improvement in its offensive line and special teams unit in 2022 and because of it, new head coach Frank Reich will be keeping OL coach James Campen and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on his staff, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Headed to Sixth Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is headed to his sixth Pro Bowl, replacing Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. Heyward was originally named an alternative to the Pro Bowl games but will now replace Jones, who's headed to the Super Bowl. This is the sixth-straight Pro Bowl appearance for the Steelers' defensive captain.
Tri-City Herald
Kellen Moore already has a new NFL job — and he’ll work with a budding superstar QB
Former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore will call the offensive plays for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. Moore was named the Chargers’ offensive coordinator Monday, the day after the Dallas Cowboys announced a mutual parting of ways. Moore had been the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator since 2019 and had spent eight years with the franchise as a quarterback (2015-17) and coach (2018-22).
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Jakobi Meyers Played Through Injury; How Serious?
FOXBORO — NFL players constantly put their bodies on the line. As we saw in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes showed toughness, being able to lead his team to the Super Bowl while dealing with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was crying...
Tri-City Herald
Jessie Bates On Re-Signing With Bengals: ‘I’d Love To Be Here, But That’s Out Of My Control’
CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates III has ridden a rollercoaster with the Cincinnati Bengals over the last five seasons. That may have ended following the 23-20 loss to Kansas City, but he didn't sound like a guy ready to stop the ride. "Yeah, like I said, I'm super grateful, super...
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Fangio Watch Continues
The Miami Dolphins still officially didn't a new defensive coordinator as of Tuesday morning, 12 days after firing Josh Boyer and maybe more significantly two days after the team agreed to terms with highly esteemed defensive coach Vic Fangio. What's happening or not happening with the Dolphins-Fangio hook-up has been...
Tri-City Herald
Nissan Stadium Changing to Artificial Turf
NASHVILLE – Nissan Stadium is going artificial. The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that the playing surface on their home field will be a monofilament synthetic field beginning with the 2023 season. Preparations for the installation already have begun. The decision was made based on review of injury data and...
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates
The Indianapolis Colts' vast head coaching search continues to develop this weekend as it has been reported that they will hold second interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with...
