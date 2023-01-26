PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers adjusted to life without a franchise quarterback this season, and until the end, it was bumpy. The Steelers finished 9-8 after a 7-2 run to close out the season, but throughout the year, you could see how the offense was still developing. And during their first year with Mitch Trubisky and then Kenny Pickett, the team decided not to use a key part of any team's passing attack.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO