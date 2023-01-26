Read full article on original website
Aurora resident waits eight days to learn car is stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurantBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Could be on Brink of Resetting Quarterback Market
When the Cleveland Browns signed Deshaun Watson to a $230 million guaranteed contract, many opinions were thrown out there on Cleveland's decision. That decision could soon look like a bargain at $46 million if Watson can return to himself in 2023. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to begin contract talks on a new deal that very well could exceed Aaron Rodgers' yearly amount of $50 million, according to Ian Rapoport.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos 3-Round Mock Draft Results in Major Offensive Upgrades
One piece of the offseason puzzle for the Denver Broncos has fallen into place. With the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, the Broncos are now in possession of the 29th overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft. Acquired by...
Tri-City Herald
Jared Goff Will Participate in 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl games. It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that veteran signal-caller Jared Goff will join center Frank Ragnow, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell in this year's Pro Bowl festivities. The 28-year-old is...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Blow It Up’? McCarthy Play-Calling for His Job?
Do the staff moves by Mike McCarthy mean the Dallas Cowboys' boss is fighting for his coaching future?. Letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Sunday and taking back the play-calling for himself goes back to a vow McCarthy made to himself near the end of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers DT Cam Heyward Headed to Sixth Pro Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward is headed to his sixth Pro Bowl, replacing Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. Heyward was originally named an alternative to the Pro Bowl games but will now replace Jones, who's headed to the Super Bowl. This is the sixth-straight Pro Bowl appearance for the Steelers' defensive captain.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Jakobi Meyers Played Through Injury; How Serious?
FOXBORO — NFL players constantly put their bodies on the line. As we saw in the AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes showed toughness, being able to lead his team to the Super Bowl while dealing with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was crying...
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Reich to Retain Two Key Assistants
The Carolina Panthers saw major improvement in its offensive line and special teams unit in 2022 and because of it, new head coach Frank Reich will be keeping OL coach James Campen and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor on his staff, according to a report from Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Updates
The 2023 Senior Bowl practices are set to begin on Tuesday afternoon. Last year's event featured 106 draft prospects who eventually were selected in the draft. Each team in the National Football League selected at least one Senior Bowl participant last year with 12 teams selecting four or more prospects who spent the week in Mobile, Alabama.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Tri-City Herald
Nissan Stadium Changing to Artificial Turf
NASHVILLE – Nissan Stadium is going artificial. The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that the playing surface on their home field will be a monofilament synthetic field beginning with the 2023 season. Preparations for the installation already have begun. The decision was made based on review of injury data and...
Tri-City Herald
Looking Back On, and Forward To, Florida’s TE Room
The Gators are entering a crucial offseason, the second of head coach Billy Napier's tenure, looking to turn things around after Florida posted its second consecutive 6-7 record to conclude the 2022 campaign. After nearly two dozen scholarship players entered the transfer portal and another ten declared for the NFL...
Tri-City Herald
Colts to Hold Second Interviews with 2 More Head Coach Candidates
The Indianapolis Colts' vast head coaching search continues to develop this weekend as it has been reported that they will hold second interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. "Indianapolis is planning to conduct a second head coaching interview with...
Tri-City Herald
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Gain Extra Pick in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A year ago, this trade in The Athletic’s new mock draft would have seemed preposterous: the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions making a deal and flip-flopping draft positions. But the Packers and Lions both made deals with the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft, so anything is possible.
Tri-City Herald
Draymond Green Calls Out NBA For Incorrect Stats
Draymond Green's impact has always gone beyond stats. The Golden State Warriors forward is still one of the best defenders in the NBA, and he proves that on a nightly basis. While so much of what Green does on the basketball court cannot be quantified by anything other than wins, there are some statistics that he cares about. One in particular, is blocked shots.
Tri-City Herald
Buffalo hosts Akron after Freeman’s 32-point game
Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron's 83-77 win over the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo...
