UT will launch online master’s program in artificial intelligence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time ever, people may be able to pursue a master’s degree in artificial intelligence online at the University of Texas at Austin.

The university shared in a news release Thursday the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence “will be the first large-scale degree program of its kind and the only master’s degree program in AI from a top-ranked institution to be priced close to $10,000.” A page already created by UT described the program as one that’s built for professionals who’d like to learn new skills and thrive in a growing field.

According to the news release, UT stated, “The degree will equip students for an array of potential career opportunities – from engineering to research and development, and product management to consulting.”

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board still needs to provide final approval of the degree, the university said. The intention, though, is to welcome the first students into this master’s program by spring 2024. The Department of Computer Science and the Machine Learning Laboratory will deliver the degree.

Adam Klivans, a computer science professor, said in a statement Thursday, “The fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning have seen unprecedented growth over the last 10 years. Our goal is to ensure that every qualified student can access a premier education in AI, one that is keeping pace with this rapidly evolving field. With the MSAI program, we have removed geographic barriers entirely and significantly lowered the cost barrier of graduate study. For our students, this a game changer.”

University President Jay Hartzell shared an article about this new master’s program on Twitter and commented about it becoming available soon. “Our new online master’s program in AI will bring thousands of new students into the field and will help Longhorns reshape the economy and lead the workforce,” he wrote.

UT also noted a presentation will happen at the upcoming South by Southwest Festival ‘s SXSW EDU conference, which will run from March 6-9. The topic will be about growing online graduate education.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.