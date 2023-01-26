Read full article on original website
University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges
SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for January 16 – January 27, 2023
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from January 16, 2023-January 27, 2023. Nix Trinh, 60, to Tieng Thi Kim Tran, 37, both of Rock Springs. Mason Delaney Sessums, 32, to Alexis Janyne Vase, 39, both of Rock Springs. Brandon Shelby Langston, 40, to...
Birth Announcements: Rorie Kay French
Rorie Kay French was born Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:32 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rorie was welcomed into the world by her proud parents Shelby McCoy and Ryan French, and proud big sister Bexlee. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You...
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born December 14, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ron Riddle and Becky S. Drenon. Mrs. Cantrell attended schools in...
Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)
Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
Fletcher, Dalton and Smith Win Ron Thon Tournament
RIVERTON —The state’s toughest high school wrestling tournament of the regular season was held in Riverton this weekend at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Rock Springs and Green River made up two of the 37 teams in attendance, with both schools seeing success. Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher won...
Research on Old West Revolver Determines It Was Used Extensively
GREEN RIVER — A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use. Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
Gunshot Fired At Local Bar Saturday Night
ROCK SPRINGS — A gunshot round was reportedly fired into the Wyoming Club on K Street last night shortly before midnight. The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. and discovered a gunshot round had entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar.
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
