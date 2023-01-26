Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages
A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after bartender reports his erratic driving
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a bartender reported his erratic driving near Dani’s Sports Bar on State Road 44 in Wildwood. A bartender and other witnesses said a white 2023 BMW had been driving around and “doing doughnuts” in the parking lot, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Driver of U-Haul arrested after spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse
The driver of a U-Haul was arrested after he was spotted behind Sportsman’s Warehouse. The U-Haul with Arizona license plates was spotted shortly before midnight on Saturday behind the store, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the U-Haul was leaving the shopping plaza, the driver ran a stop sign and a traffic stop was initiated.
villages-news.com
Village of Bonnybrook resident arrested in theft of merchandise from Walmart
A Village of Bonnybrook resident has been arrested in the theft of merchandise from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Christine Louise Miller, 71, entered the store at about 5 p.m. Saturday and proceeded with merchandise through the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She scanned some items, but did not scan or pay for $93 worth of items. She was stopped by store personnel when she attempted to leave, the report said.
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced over false police report involving shopping cart at Lowe’s
A woman has been sentenced in connection with a false police report involving a shopping cart at Lowe’s home improvement. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, on Nov. 23 summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwod. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
Villages Daily Sun
Convicted felon Miller released from jail: legal woes not over
Seventy-five days in jail, three years probation, 200 hours of community service picking up trash and $1,065 in fines and court costs is the penalty that former Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller must pay for lying under oath. Judge Anthony Tatti handed down the sentence Monday to Miller, 72, who...
villages-news.com
Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages
Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after traffic stop at Rolling Acres Apartments
A Wildwood woman was arrested after a traffic stop at the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake. Sharniece Shantay Johnson, 30, was driving a gray Kia Forte at about 3 a.m. Saturday westbound on County Road 466 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s license plate had expired and a seize tag order had been issued, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the apartment complex.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout
A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license. Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
villages-news.com
Driver from Mexico enters plea in crash which injured women on Cherry Lake Road
A driver charged with fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter on Cherry Lake Road has entered a plea in the case. Salvador Acosta Hernandez, 46, of Leesburg, entered a plea of not guilty this past week in Lake County Court to a felony charge of hit and run. He remains free on $1,000 bond.
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager back home after eviction of unwanted female companion
An 85-year-old Villager, arrested earlier this month, has returned home after the eviction of an unwanted female companion. Charles Edward Riggs was arrested Jan. 3 after an alleged altercation at the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.” Riggs also said that “there was a little bit of shoving going on but nothing more.”
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO searching for man who fled into the woods near I-95
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who ran into the woods along Interstate 95 southbound in the early afternoon Monday. Two subjects — a male and a female — fled from a stolen vehicle near the Days Inn near the 100 block of Garden Street North in Palm Coast early afternoon on Jan. 30. The female was taken into custody but the male is still at large at this time, according to Ava Hanner, public information officer for FCSO.
villages-news.com
Villager who had been drinking at Red Sauce gets break after DUI arrest
A Villager has gotten a break in court following his arrest this past September after drinking at Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing. Lawrence Harry Walsh, 79, of the Village of Springdale, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. He has been placed on probation for six months.
villages-news.com
Villager seeks order of protection against husband charged with trying to kill her
A Villager is seeking an order of protection against her husband, who is charged with trying to kill her. George Albert Hachey, 72, allegedly stabbed his wife 12 times on the morning of Sept. 28 at their home in the Village of De La Vista North. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
villages-news.com
Son arrested after unwelcome visit to mother’s home in The Villages
A son was arrested after an unwelcome visit to his mother’s home in The Villages. Kenneth John Dainty, 49, was arrested for violating an injunction for protection against domestic violence when he showed up at about 1 p.m. Friday at his mother’s home in the Village of Ashland.
Citrus County Chronicle
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
