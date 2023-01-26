Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'will return to Europe' after Al Nassr stint - coach
Al Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia has said Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia.
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report
Chelsea have been so busy in the transfer market this month that Barcelona are eyeing one star who may already be surplus to requirements
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
FOX Sports
Bayern Munich winless in 2023 and searching for answers
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich hasn’t won a game yet this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return. Three draws in three games — all 1-1 — to Leipzig, Cologne,...
BBC
Lyndon Dykes: QPR and Scotland striker admitted to hospital
Queens Park Rangers say they are "closely monitoring" striker Lyndon Dykes after he was admitted to hospital this week. The Championship club have not disclosed any further details about the Scotland international. The 27-year-old, who joined the R's from Livingston in 2020, has scored six goals in 29 club appearances...
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
Brighton dump Liverpool out of FA Cup, Wrexham denied Hollywood ending
Brighton dumped FA Cup holders Liverpool out of the competition on Sunday as Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds saw his non-league side denied a dramatic win by Sheffield United in a six-goal thriller. An FA Cup exit at the fourth-round stage leaves the Champions League as their only remaining shot at a trophy this season.
SB Nation
Magnificent Seven: Manchester City Women Blunt The Blades
Manchester City Women strolled to a handsome victory as the blues hit seven past Sheffield United to secure their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Chloe Kelly, Deyna Castellanos and a brace from Julie Blakstad topped a great performance by the blues, who followed up their 6-0 midweek win at Bristol City in style. And Kelly secured a hat-trick of assists as the blues ran riot at the Academy Stadium.
Watch Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma Knock Liverpool Out Of FA Cup With Added-Time Wonder Goal
The FA Cup holders are out after Brighton came from behind to beat Liverpool at the AMEX Stadium on Sunday.
Comments / 0