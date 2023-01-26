ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
FOX Sports

Bayern Munich winless in 2023 and searching for answers

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich hasn’t won a game yet this year. The Bavarian powerhouse has seen its Bundesliga lead shrink from four points before the World Cup to just one since the league’s return. Three draws in three games — all 1-1 — to Leipzig, Cologne,...
BBC

Lyndon Dykes: QPR and Scotland striker admitted to hospital

Queens Park Rangers say they are "closely monitoring" striker Lyndon Dykes after he was admitted to hospital this week. The Championship club have not disclosed any further details about the Scotland international. The 27-year-old, who joined the R's from Livingston in 2020, has scored six goals in 29 club appearances...
NBC Sports

Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager

Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now

The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
BBC

FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
AFP

Brighton dump Liverpool out of FA Cup, Wrexham denied Hollywood ending

Brighton dumped FA Cup holders Liverpool out of the competition on Sunday as Hollywood star and Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds saw his non-league side denied a dramatic win by Sheffield United in a six-goal thriller. An FA Cup exit at the fourth-round stage leaves the Champions League as their only remaining shot at a trophy this season.
SB Nation

Magnificent Seven: Manchester City Women Blunt The Blades

Manchester City Women strolled to a handsome victory as the blues hit seven past Sheffield United to secure their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Chloe Kelly, Deyna Castellanos and a brace from Julie Blakstad topped a great performance by the blues, who followed up their 6-0 midweek win at Bristol City in style. And Kelly secured a hat-trick of assists as the blues ran riot at the Academy Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy