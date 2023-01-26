The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.

1 DAY AGO