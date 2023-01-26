Read full article on original website
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire set for sensational Inter Milan swoop: report
Manchester United have reportedly been approached by Inter Milan over out-of-favour defender Harry Maguire
Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report
Chelsea have been so busy in the transfer market this month that Barcelona are eyeing one star who may already be surplus to requirements
Cristiano Ronaldo and Will.i.am dragged into legal battle involving Italian restaurant
SPORTS legends and celebrity icons including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have been dragged into a legal battle involving one of their favourite Italian restaurants. They are among high-profile names that appear in court papers lodged at the High Court by dining hotspot Cibo in a bid to...
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
Report: Arsenal To Bid Again For Chelsea Target Moises Caicedo
Arsenal are now set to bid again for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The player did not turn up for training today.
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Which EFL players could move to Premier League?
With the transfer window closing on Tuesday, clubs up and down the country will be looking to tie up potentially season-defining signings or desperately attempting to keep hold of key players. BBC Sport looks at some of the EFL players who could be on the move to the Premier League...
SB Nation
Tottenham men drawn away to Wrexham/Sheffield United in FA Cup; Women drawn home vs. Reading
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month, and both teams found out their opponents today after the fifth round draw. First, the men — Tottenham will be again heading on the road against a lower-division opponent, but...
South Africa chases down England’s 342 to win ODI series
BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) — Captain Temba Bavuma’s century set South Africa on the way to a record run chase at Bloemfontein to win the second one-day international against England and clinch the series on Sunday. Bavuma made 109 opening the batting as the Proteas overhauled England’s daunting...
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
BBC
Tottenham transfer news: Pedro Porro arrives for medical before move from Sporting Lisbon
Sporting Lisbon full-back Pedro Porro is in London for a medical before a move to Tottenham. The Spain international, who can also play as a wing-back, will join on loan, but the deal includes an obligation to buy for 45m euros (£40m) this summer. The 23-year-old, linked with Spurs...
SB Nation
All good! Pedro Porro to Tottenham deal back on after last-ditch negotiations
Breaking news from The Internet™ – on a day that saw Tottenham Hotspur’s verbal agreement to purchase Pedro Porro from Sporting CF nearly fall completely apart, it’s all going to work out just fine. It’s okay! Nothing to see here!. So this is both relieving...
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
BBC
Napoli 2-1 Roma: Giovanni Simeone's late goal keeps hosts on course for first Serie A title since 1990
Giovanni Simeone's late goal helped Napoli to a narrow win over Roma and saw them open up a 13-point gap at the top of Serie A. Victor Osimhen's volley gave Luciano Spalletti's side an early lead but Roma levelled through Stephan El Shaarawy. However the hosts, chasing a first Scudetto...
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
Report: Malo Gusto Has Completed His Chelsea Medical
Malo Gusto has completed his medical at Chelsea ahead of joining from Lyon.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory
John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
BBC
'It's enormous motivation for me' - Cancelo on Bayern move
Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. "I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year....
‘People haven’t seen what I’m capable of’: Gordon seals £40m Newcastle move
The 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon has signed a ‘long-term’ deal after his Everton exit, and said: ‘I was always convinced Newcastle were for me’
NBC Sports
USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp
Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
