BBC

Transfer deadline day: Which EFL players could move to Premier League?

With the transfer window closing on Tuesday, clubs up and down the country will be looking to tie up potentially season-defining signings or desperately attempting to keep hold of key players. BBC Sport looks at some of the EFL players who could be on the move to the Premier League...
The Associated Press

South Africa chases down England’s 342 to win ODI series

BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa (AP) — Captain Temba Bavuma’s century set South Africa on the way to a record run chase at Bloemfontein to win the second one-day international against England and clinch the series on Sunday. Bavuma made 109 opening the batting as the Proteas overhauled England’s daunting...
NBC Sports

Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager

Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now

The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
BBC

FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Egan's late strike denies Wrexham victory

John Egan's stoppage-time goal rescued Sheffield United against non-league Wrexham in a frenetic FA Cup fourth-round tie. Oli McBurnie headed home Tommy Doyle's corner to give United an early lead. Goals from James Jones and Tom O'Connor put the Welsh side ahead before Oliver Norwood equalised for the Blades, who...
BBC

'It's enormous motivation for me' - Cancelo on Bayern move

Joao Cancelo on his whirlwind loan move to Bayern Munich: "Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players. "I know that this club, this team, lives for titles and wins titles every year....
NBC Sports

USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp

Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.

