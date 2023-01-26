New Partnership with Hunger-Free Campus to Fight Food Insecurity

RUTHERFORD, NJ - Felician University announced Thursday that it is partnering with Hunger-Free Campus, a federal grant program administered in New Jersey by the Secretary of Higher Education, to eradicate food insecurity on campus.

Food insecurity rates in the United States have increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacting student performance. College students who experience food insecurity – called by some the “invisible epidemic” – are more likely to fail a class, record more absences, and suffer more often from depression and anxiety. Felician recognizes that student success is linked to consistent, sufficient food access and is taking steps to combat the “invisible epidemic” of hunger on college campuses.

“Our students’ success and overall well-being is our top priority,” Janel Owens, Vice President of Student Affairs said. “Hunger on college campuses is one of the greatest obstacles to student success nationwide. We’re committed to addressing that problem by not only eliminating the stigma associated with hunger, but also by providing practical hunger-free programming to students.”

Upon receipt of the Hunger-Free grant in January 2023, Felician University’s Office of Student Affairs began developing anti-hunger programming for the upcoming academic year. Their agenda includes establishing a Hunger Task Force, which will provide options for students to use SNAP benefits at campus stores and other campus outlets; developing physical food pantries on campus; and establishing a “Swipe Out Hunger” student meal-sharing program.

Felician’s Office of Student Affairs will utilize the $50,000 Hunger-Free grant to develop anti-hunger resources, provide greater access to healthy foods, combat stigma, educate students on SNAP benefits, and raise general awareness on food insecurity in the United States.

The task force will also conduct annual student surveys on hunger, developed by the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, in order to create and present a best practices profile for solutions based on their findings. Felician University’s Office of Student Affairs and soon, its Hunger Task Force, are dedicated to promoting student success through eradication of hunger on campus. Through its food security programming, Felician University seeks to achieve the official state designation as a “Hunger Free” campus.



