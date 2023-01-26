ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

New Partnership with Hunger-Free Campus to Fight Food Insecurity

 3 days ago

RUTHERFORD, NJ - Felician University announced Thursday that it is partnering with Hunger-Free Campus, a federal grant program administered in New Jersey by the Secretary of Higher Education, to eradicate food insecurity on campus.

Food insecurity rates in the United States have increased dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacting student performance. College students who experience food insecurity – called by some the “invisible epidemic” – are more likely to fail a class, record more absences, and suffer more often from depression and anxiety. Felician recognizes that student success is linked to consistent, sufficient food access and is taking steps to combat the “invisible epidemic” of hunger on college campuses.

“Our students’ success and overall well-being is our top priority,” Janel Owens, Vice President of Student Affairs said. “Hunger on college campuses is one of the greatest obstacles to student success nationwide. We’re committed to addressing that problem by not only eliminating the stigma associated with hunger, but also by providing practical hunger-free programming to students.”

Upon receipt of the Hunger-Free grant in January 2023, Felician University’s Office of Student Affairs began developing anti-hunger programming for the upcoming academic year. Their agenda includes establishing a Hunger Task Force, which will provide options for students to use SNAP benefits at campus stores and other campus outlets; developing physical food pantries on campus; and establishing a “Swipe Out Hunger” student meal-sharing program.

Felician’s Office of Student Affairs will utilize the $50,000 Hunger-Free grant to develop anti-hunger resources, provide greater access to healthy foods, combat stigma, educate students on SNAP benefits, and raise general awareness on food insecurity in the United States.

The task force will also conduct annual student surveys on hunger, developed by the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, in order to create and present a best practices profile for solutions based on their findings. Felician University’s Office of Student Affairs and soon, its Hunger Task Force, are dedicated to promoting student success through eradication of hunger on campus. Through its food security programming, Felician University seeks to achieve the official state designation as a “Hunger Free” campus.

TAPinto.net

Firth Youth Center Cuts the Ribbon on the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ— It’s “all for the kids” as the Firth Youth Center unveiled the Michael J. Weirsky Gymnasium in Phillipsburg, NJ today, January 29, 2023.   You may have heard his name across New Jersey back in 2019 when Michael J. Weirsky was announced as the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot winner.   Everyone knows Mr. Mike at the Firth Youth Center Weirsky has been private about his winnings, but the Firth Youth Center today unveiled how Weirsky has spent his time since turning a $2 ticket into a life-changing event. One that he has changed lives, opportunities, and more for the Phillipsburg community. Introduced by Kelly...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick Recognized for Women's Health Care

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Saint Peter’s University Hospital has been recognized in nine areas including breast care and mammogram imagining by a nationwide referral source that identifies the best hospitals based on a wide array of women’s health criteria. In particular, Saint Peter’s has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals by the Women’s Choice Award.  The award signifies that Saint Peter’s is one of the top healthcare providers in the country based on a review of almost 5,000 hospitals.  “To be recognized in one designated area by the Women’s Choice Award given its high standards is truly an honor, so receiving...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Summit Luminary Fund Raises Record Total of $145,000

SUMMIT, NJ - The Summit Luminary Fund, in its 41st year, raised a record total of $145,000, with a holiday glow illuminating 177 streets in Summit on December 24. Led by Fund President Barbara Romano -- who was supported by 185 street captains along with Area Leaders Meg Ahern, John Blomfield, Francie Cho, Pam Kuhn and Linda Massengill -- the effort saw 43,000 luminaries bring a visual warmth on a frigid and windy night. Funds generated though the annual initiative will benefit myriad local causes and charities, including: Bridges’ Project Connect-Summit Program Christ Child Society of Summit: Layette Program, Area Baby Center Diaper Distribution and School Supply & Backpack Program Family Promise of Union County GRACE SAGE Eldercare Spend-a-Day SHIP Summit’s Senior Connections Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad Valerie Fund Children’s Center at Overlook Hospital Led by Fund President Barbara Romano -- who was supported by 185 street captains along with Area Leaders Meg Ahern, John Blomfield, Francie Cho, Pam Kuhn and Linda Massengill -- the effort saw 43,000 luminaries bring a visual warmth on a frigid and windy night. Those who are interested in becoming a street captain or volunteer can contact Barbara Romano at barbararomano@comcast.net.
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Students from Cedar Grove and Verona Make U. of Scranton Dean's List

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton's Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean's List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean's List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university's College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies. Students from Cedar Grove and Verona who qualified for the fall 2022 Dean's List are: Gabriella G. Petti of Verona, a junior communication major in the University's College of Arts and Sciences. Emma Trautfetter of Cedar Grove, a junior psychology major in the University's College of Arts and Sciences. Joshua S. Vargas of Verona, a sophomore communication sciences and disorders major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies. Blaire M. Adams of Cedar Grove, a senior early and primary teacher education major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies.  
SCRANTON, PA
TAPinto.net

Mayor's Youth Commission Final Dine to Donate Fundraiser at Applebee's for the Linden High School Class of 2023

LINDEN, NJ - The Mayor's Youth Commission will be hosting its final January fundraiser, "Dine to Donate Educators Edition "for the Linden High School Class of 2023 on Monday, January 30.  Educators are asked to wear their school spirit shirt and if so, they will earn an Applebee’s coupon for a free appetizer. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Week: Special BOE Meeting, Author Visit & American Revolution Prorgram

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - As January comes to an end and February begins, Ridgewood's sports teams are gearing up for post-season competition. The girls and boys basketball teams, wrestling and bowling teams don't have many games left, so now is your chance to see them in action. Additionally, the library is offering a full slate of educational opportunities this week. One class is a resume writing course designed to workshop and perfect your resume. Another class is a virtual posture class which teaches those how to improve your posture. Don't forget about the special board of education meeting where a plan for potential later...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Free B-I-N-G-O a Big Hit for Union Residents

UNION, NJ - Union residents enjoyed free Bingo Saturday afternoon, hosted by the Recreation Department in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of Union County. Residents were vying for prizes such as dinnerware, toaster ovens, spice racks, blenders, and more.  "This is a fun thing to do on a winter afternoon," said Sheila. This is the second year for the free Bingo at the Boys and Girls Club, said Assistant Director of the Union Recreation Department Carlos Torres.  "I know the Union Recreation Department focuses on our youth, but we wanted to branch out and focus on our adults as well.  This was a hit last year, and we know everyone will have a great time." Participants were treated to empanadas donated from Taino's Kitchen in Newark.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Meet Ridgewood Councilperson Siobhan Winograd

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - After growing up in the village and returning to raise her family, Councilperson Siobhan Winograd is looking forward to working hard and giving back to the community that has been such an integral part of her life. A frequent attendee at village council meetings prior to taking the oath of office on January 4, she is well-versed in many of the matters presently before the council. “Ridgewood is my home. I feel very honored to represent it,” Winograd told TAPinto Ridgewood. As a child, she attended Orchard Elementary, George Washington Middle School and Ridgewood High School before heading...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Alumni Continues to Lead the Way

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Sebastian DeSimone, a student on the autism spectrum, joined the track, cross-country and wrestling teams in seventh grade and continued the former two at West Orange High School (WOHS). His mother, Joanne, shared, “I spoke to the track coach when he was about to start WOHS, and the first thing the coach said to me was ‘everyone is welcome.’ " She said that Sebastian loved meeting new people and talking to all the parents. Joanne explained that running at WOHS taught Sebastian how to make his own goals and work hard in order to achieve them. His coach...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

New Brunswick School Official Says It Wasn't Obvious Woman Who Tried to Enroll Was 29

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Why Hyejeong Shin, a 29-year-old city woman, used a false birth certificate in an attempt to enroll at New Brunswick High School remains a mystery. In a letter addressed to high school parents and guardians, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aubrey Johnson on Friday, Jan. 27 did not offer any insight into the question that has lingered since Shin spent four days at the school while officials attempted to verify her identity. “I’m sure all of you are curious about the motives of this individual, as I am. This is, however, a matter for law enforcement officials and we...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: Later School Start Time, Author Patricia Engel Visits Hometown

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Parents and students of Ridgewood middle and high schools will have to wait until Monday for a presentation on a potential change to the start time of the schools. The board has discussed evaluating an 8:30 a.m. start at past meetings and the presentation was originally mentioned for this weekend's meeting, but it has been rescheduled for January 30. The Ridgewood swimming and wrestling teams are continuing to excel, having had another successful and victorious week. Three students from Bergen County Technical High School in Teterboro, New Jersey, have proposed a solution to reduce the environmental impact of the...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Attempted Firebombing at Synagogue in Bloomfield Draws Condemnations, Concern

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Authorities are investigating after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in Bloomfield early Sunday morning, police said. Security footage shows a man approach the front door of the synagogue at 3:19 a.m., light the Molotov cocktail then throw it at the front door, Public Safety Director Samuel A. DeMaio said in a statement. The glass bottle broke but did not damage the temple, DeMaio said. An image from video posted by police shows a man dressed in a ski mask and dark clothing holding the incendiary device. Bloomfield detectives along with the Essex...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central NJ Heritage Trail Bus Tour Plans Visits to Homes of 5 Generals

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Gen. George Washington is synonymous with the Middlebrook Winter Cantonment of 1778-79 during which the Continental Army took refuge across much of central New Jersey to rest and resupply for their upcoming campaign against the British Redcoats. Washington, joined by his wife Martha, was headquartered at the Wallace House in Somerville, with his senior officers scattered at locations throughout Somerset County. A comprehensive tour of all five locations hosted by the Heritage Trail Association is scheduled during President's Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Middlebrook Five Generals Bus Tour will begin at the Wallace House, followed by stops at: - Jacobus Vanderveer House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Henry Knox; - Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook, headquarters of Gen. Friedrich von Steuben; - Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Nathaniel Greene; - Van Horne House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. William Alexander. Three-hour tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for adults is $30, children 5-12, $10. An onboard audio system will keep tour visitors informed. Personal headsets will be provided. Call (310) 691-9388 to register your family, including those younger than five. Further information is available online at htanj.com. Click on the Buy Tickets banner.    
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Week in Princeton -- Possibly More Action than Talk

Princeton, NJ –It’s a slow week for meetings but a busy week for various ongoing projects around town. Although the new trash carts did not arrive on time and no word has been received yet as to when they might arrive, the new trash collection contract takes effect this Wednesday, February 1. Residents obviously can keep using their old (and soon to be obsolete) but the new bulk pickup plan – to be scheduled by homeowners in advance -- is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. Our coverage of the bulk trash pickup program raised questions about the effectiveness of pickups that are...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Second Graders at Rahway's Franklin Elementary School Learn about Martin Luther King Jr.

RAHWAY, NJ — During the week of January 16th, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students at Franklin Elementary School learned all about Martin Luther King Jr., his life, legacy, and how he worked to make the world a better place. Among the activities taking place in the school that day, second graders wrote statements about what their dreams are for their lives and their futures. With the help of Franklin School's technology facilitator, Dr. Linda Lampert, the students used their Chromebooks to take pictures of themselves, add a speech bubble, and then type the sentences that they wrote explaining their dreams. The second graders finished their projects with their classroom teacher and were extremely excited and enthusiastic to display their work for everyone to see.  [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Athlete Receives Full Ride Scholarship From Felician University

Elizabeth, NJ - Elizabeth senior athlete Valeria Ordoñez has officially signed her letter of intent to Felician University.    Ordoñez has received a full scholarship to Felician University, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing soccer for the next four years.   Elizabeth Public Schools’ Athletics took to Facebook to share their excitement for their student, stating, “We cannot wait to see you in a Golden Falcon uniform.” Ordoñez’s calculus teacher, Luis Vazquez, commented on the post saying, “Congratulations to her. I have her for calculus, and she’s a great student in and out of the class."
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Scotch Plains Resident John "Jack" Kovacik, Retires From Board of Inroads to Opportunities After Almost Half Century of Service

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - After more than four decades of service, John “Jack” Kovacik is retiring from Inroads to Opportunities, a Union County-based non-profit human services agency, that provides programs and services to individuals with disabilities. He served for 44 years as a member of the Board of Directors of the organization formerly known as the Occupational Center of Union County.  The longtime resident of Scotch Plains and King’s College graduate began his journey with the organization in 1979.  His interest was piqued by his wife’s sister who was a participant at Inroads for many years.   Kovacik held leadership roles as Board Treasurer, Board Secretary,...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
