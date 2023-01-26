Bojan Bogdanovic was told by Detriot management that he isn’t gonna be traded. Are the Detroit Pistons making the right choice in holding onto him?. According to HoopsHype, it seems like Bojan Bogdanovic may not be on the move after all. According to Bogdanovic, the Pistons told him about offseason plans and said “he [is] a core member of the team going forward.”

