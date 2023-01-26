ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline

The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic says Pistons told him he’s staying put

Bojan Bogdanovic was told by Detriot management that he isn’t gonna be traded. Are the Detroit Pistons making the right choice in holding onto him?. According to HoopsHype, it seems like Bojan Bogdanovic may not be on the move after all. According to Bogdanovic, the Pistons told him about offseason plans and said “he [is] a core member of the team going forward.”
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Anthony Edwards reveals his gnarly snacking vice

First, Popeye’s chicken. Now, Chester’s Hot Fries. Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards has quite the diet when it comes to junk food and wasn’t afraid to reveal his latest guilty pleasure. Let’s play a short game of Mad Libs: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards eats ____ bags of ____...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy