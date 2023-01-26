Britney Spears Says Fans 'Invaded' Her Privacy With A Wellness Check & She Felt 'Bullied'

Britney Spears is firing back at her fans saying she felt "bullied" after they called the police to do a wellness check on her.

On Thursday, the pop star released a statement on Twitter saying that while she loves her fans, "this time things went a little too far," and that her "privacy was invaded."

On Wednesday, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Page Six they were asked to do a wellness check on Spears after receiving calls about the singer's wellbeing.

"I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger," a police spokesperson told Page Six.

The calls were reportedly made after Spears deleted her Instagram account.

The officer would not confirm the exact number of calls they received.

"I can’t confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point," the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, Spears confirmed that police did in fact show up at her house after "some prank phone calls."

She said the police never entered her home and when they got to the gate they "realized there was no issue and left immediately."

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote on Twitter.

"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward."

Many of her fans are reacting to Spears' tweet and sending the singer their love.

One person wrote they are "so sorry this happened."

Another fan also apologized writing, "we are sorry for those so-called 'fans.' You truly deserve so much respect. We'll always be here for you."

\u201c@britneyspears We love you so much, Queen and we are sorry for those so called \u201cfans\u201d. You truly deserve so much respect. We\u2019ll always be here for you. \ud83d\udc93\u201d — Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80 (@Britney Spears \ud83c\udf39\ud83d\ude80) 1674764194

This isn't the first time the "Stronger" singer has deleted her Instagram account.

In August 2022, Spears deleted her account following the release of her "Hold Me Closer" duet with Elton John, which was her first new music in six years. She reportedly deleted her account to mark a new chapter in her life.

Spears had been posting nude photos and long statements on her Instagram page about her family members before deleting her account on this most recent occasion.

In 2021, a California judge ended Spears' 13-year conservatorship which allowed her to get married and go on with her life.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.