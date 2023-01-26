ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot increases to $555,000

By Malaysia McCoy
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot has increased to $555,000 for Thursday night’s drawing. This is the second-largest top prize ever in the game.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot had been set at $550,000 after no player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials increased the prize by another $5,000 early Thursday afternoon, citing the pace of players buying tickets for the game.

Mississippi Lottery makes December 2022 transfer to state

The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $665,000 was hit in July 2021, where two people matched all five numbers and split the prize.

The jackpot was most recently hit on Dec. 10, 2022, when one player won $55,000 from a ticket purchased at Kroger #427 in Columbus. This will be the 20 th drawing since the jackpot was last hit.

The jackpot for the Saturday, January 28, Powerball drawing is an estimated $572 million, with an estimated cash value of $308.9 million. The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $20 million, with an estimated cash value of $10.5 million.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

