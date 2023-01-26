ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Manhattan man accused of cutting man with knife, hurting cat

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSuFm_0kSZGVbP00

MANHATTAN ( KSNT ) – A Manhattan man is in custody following a report of an assault Thursday morning.

The Riley County Police Department reported via social media that Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Quivera Cir. on several charges.

The RCPD received a report on the night of Jan. 25 that Scroggins had allegedly threatened a 19-year-old man of using a gun to harm him. It was also reported to police that Scroggings had allegedly cut the man on the arm with a knife on Jan. 20 and harmed a cat.

Click here for more Crime News | KSNT.com

Scroggins is currently facing charges of:

  • Domestic battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal threat
  • Two counts of criminal use of weapons
  • Animal cruelty
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

Related
KSNT News

One person arrested for Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been arrested for a murder. Topeka Police arrested Skyler J.M. Wilson for first degree murder of 48-year-old Jason Jeremy Neal of Topeka. Officers were dispatched just after 9 a.m. Jan. 28 in reference to a medical emergency at the 400 block of SW Tyler St. Upon arrival, Neal was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man arrested on charges of kidnapping, assault

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is facing numerous charges after allegedly kidnapping and holding a knife to a woman’s throat. The Riley County Police Department reports that around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, it was called to the 700 block of Dondee Dr. on a domestic incident. Officers found a 28-year-old woman who […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Sheriff arrests two Topeka men on burglary charges

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Topeka men are in custody and facing charges following a burglary in Shawnee County on Monday. Deputy Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies were dispatched shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 to the 8000 block of Southeast Berryton Rd. after being told […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KBI called after man finds friend dead in Wamego home

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is responding to a suspicious death in Wamego. Melissa Underwood, a spokeswoman for the KBI, reports police responded to a 911 call at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. A man reported that he had found his friend dead in a home in the 1000 block of […]
WAMEGO, KS
KSNT News

Man accused of murder in Topeka has first court appearance

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The man arrested in connection with a Saturday homicide made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning. It was an eventful Tuesday for Skyler Wilson, who was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Roughly nine hours later, he faced a judge for the accusations. Wilson is accused of killing 48-year-old Jason Neal. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate suspicious death after man found on Wamego bathroom floor

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death after a resident was found deceased on his bathroom floor in Wamego. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that the Wamego Police Department and Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after a man was found dead at a Wamego home on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29.
WAMEGO, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man hospitalized after rear-end crash

RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 5a.m. Tuesday in Riley County. A 2008 Ford Fusion driven by Bryce Radar, 20, of Hillsboro was traveling in the 5600 Block of Eureka Drive outside Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The Ford rear-ended...
MANHATTAN, KS
TheDailyBeast

Firefighters Find Man on Fire in Walmart Bathroom

Firefighters in Kansas were called to a Walmart Neighborhood Market late Saturday where they found a man on fire in the restroom, an official said. Emergency responders rushed to the scene in Topeka at around 8:15 p.m. “Upon arrival, firefighters located an adult male on fire in a bathroom,” Topeka city government spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said. “TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out, and rendered aid to the involved individual.” The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, Spiker added. The circumstances around how the fire started are being investigated.Read it at The Topeka Capital-Journal
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A transgender inmate has been transferred from a Kansas men’s prison to the state’s women’s prison in Topeka. 13 NEWS investigated a question from a view about an El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate being moved to Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s all-female institution.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police respond to report of shooting in SE Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is responding to a report of a shooting in Southeast Topeka on Tuesday. 27 News confirmed that police were called to the area of Southeast 33rd St. and Southeast Virgina Ave. at 12:39 p.m. on Jan. 31. Police have blocked off part of the street with crime scene […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New RCPD Director speaks out for first time on TV with 27 News

TOPEKA (KSNT)- For the first time since starting the position as Director for the Riley County Police Department, Brian Peete spoke out by joining the 27 News Morning team for an interview. Prior to accepting the position, Peete served as the Chief of Police in Montpelier, VT. Before this, he served as the Chief for […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka police investigating homicide

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday in the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Officers were dispatched in reference to a medical around 9:17 a.m. Upon arrival, one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. This is an […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Early morning vehicle pursuit in Topeka ends with two arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says a 22-year-old male and a 24-year-old male are in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in multiple charges, including felony interference with law enforcement. According to Sheriff Brian C. Hill, the vehicle pursuit began Saturday morning, shortly after 4:15 am, near...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Walmart bathroom fire sends one man to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A bathroom fire sends one man to the hospital. It happened Saturday around 8:15 p.m. when the Topeka Fire Department responded to a call at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave.| When they arrived, they found a man on fire in the bathroom. The fire was then extinguished […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy