Cincinnati, OH

wvxu.org

'Tell Me a Riddle' restored and ready for its Midwest premiere at CAM

A newly restored film is set to make its Midwest premiere at the Cincinnati Art Museum. Tell Me A Riddle is the story of an elderly couple, Russian-Jewish immigrants, who experience an intense conflict in their marriage near the end of their lives. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles recently restored the film.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

New Ohio law allows fracking under state land

Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Investigation into Warren County ESC reveals inadequate services for students with disabilities

An investigation into the Warren County Educational Service Center by the Ohio Department of Education has revealed the special education provider was not providing adequate individualized education or extracurricular activities and failed to evaluate students with suspected disabilities properly. In Ohio, educational service centers are school districts under state law...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

