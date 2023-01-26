ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 58

Shrillary Clinton
4d ago

Why is this an issue? It’s obvious that so called bail reform is a complete failure everywhere in the country it’s being done. There’s an old saying that doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity. Keep criminals in jail.

Reply
18
johnny
4d ago

Good, the leftist cashless bail which always criminals back on the streets to prey on society is unacceptable.

Reply(3)
21
Nessa
4d ago

You are always walking around the state of Florida talking about woke policy and the truth is every time I see your face you look sleep you are such a 🦥

Reply(8)
9
Related
islandernews.com

“Let’s be clear, Floridians will die if this legislation becomes law,” FL legislature moves toward passing permitless carrying of firearms

Florida legislators have taken the first step toward allowing any adult Floridian without a criminal record to carry concealed weapons free of any need to take gun-safety classes or register with the state. They wouldn’t be allowed to openly pack handguns, as in the Wild West. Still, opponents warned that...
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Moving Florida Forward Infrastructure Initiative

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Today, Governor DeSantis announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. If passed by the legislature, this proposal would invest $4 billion of general revenue, redirect an average of $131 million annually to the State Transportation Work Program, and leverage additional funding over the next four years for a total of $7 billion to strengthen Florida’s transportation infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of people that rely on Florida’s roadways. Through this record investment, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) would expedite 20 priority infrastructure projects into the existing Work Program to combat congestion, improve safety, and ensure a more resilient transportation system to bolster current transportation needs and set the stage for future growth. Projects included as part of the Moving Florida Forward Legislative Proposal are available at FDOT.gov/MovingFloridaForward.
FLORIDA STATE
kcrw.com

Does Florida’s AP Black history class violate Stop WOKE Act?

Earlier this month, the state of Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course for high schoolers that covers African American studies. It had been in a trial phase in dozens of high schools across the country, including Florida. But Florida’s Department of Education says the curriculum violates the Stop WOKE Act, a law Governor Ron DeSantis signed last year that restricts how race and sexual orientation can be taught in classrooms. Now a group of students is threatening to sue.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida election supervisors balk at implementing new ID provisions in vote-by-mail ballots

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida election supervisors are objecting to a provision in an election law passed last year that if enacted would require voters to include some form of personal identification information when submitting their vote-by-mail ballot. The supervisors say the idea will create additional costs and logistical challenges, according to a January report on the issue. Here’s […] The post Florida election supervisors balk at implementing new ID provisions in vote-by-mail ballots appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff

MIAMI -- Jim goes one-on-one with Republican Congresswoman and former judge and Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee on what she expects to unfold in the coming months on Capitol Hill., including divisions within the Republican caucus, the possible exclusion of certain democrats from committee assignments, and the possible replacement of the existing tax system with a sales tax system.                 Guest:     U.S Rep. Laurel Lee/(R) DISTRICT 15 – WEST-CENTRAL FLORIDA
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Proposed Florida housing bill bans rent control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — On Thursday, lawmakers in Tallahassee announced a proposed bill that they hope will help tackle the affordable housing crisis across the state. The $811 million dollar housing bill does a number of things:. Provides incentives for the private sector to be the primary...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Wasserman Schultz Calls Out DeSantis for Censorship of Classroom Material in Schools

Florida Democrats around the state have been calling out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) since his signage of the controversial school transparency law HB 1467 in March. The bill, which looks to make school districts be more transparent about the literature that they provide to children, has been sponsored by the DeSantis administration. Some Democrats, like Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) say that the bill is “censorship.”
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

949K+
Followers
5K+
Post
731M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy