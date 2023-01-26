Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic former Green Bay business hosts ribbon cutting for De Pere opening
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere. Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Village of Richfield Board Trustee Bill Collins has died | By Jim Healy
January 30, 2023 – Richfield, WI – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Village Board Trustee Bill Collins who passed away January 29, 2023. Trustee Collins was a dedicated public servant who devoted much of his adult life to serving others. Whether that was his time with the Richfield Lions Club of Wisconsin, USA, volunteering for the Richfield Historical Society, St. Gabriel’s Parish, or helping with the Richfield Days Parade, he always found time to serve others with his time and talents.
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
wearegreenbay.com
Innovative solutions at Stryker Tough in Appleton
(WFRV) – You know their products are made to last because tough is in the name. Owner and President Nicole Malson visited Local 5 Live with an introduction on the Appleton company Stryker, what they do, why they chose the phrase ‘Stryker Tough’, and more on an honor recently received by one of their employees.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: Max Wellness Pain Relief
(WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh is the only place in Wisconsin where you will find a unique therapy called Calmare Scrambler Therapy. Local 5 Live visited Max Wellness Pain Relief with more on this special treatment and why they are the place to go when it comes to nerve pain.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Man arrested in Arkansas for Green Bay double-murder
Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection. Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. Updated: 55 minutes...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Free Tubing Day’ at Ariens Hill postponed a week due to freezing temperatures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Winter enthusiasts that had circled Titletown’s ‘Free Tubing Day’ on their calendar will have to wait another week after bitterly cold temperatures have prompted organizers to postpone. According to a release, ‘Free Tubing Day’ at Ariens Hill in the Titletown District...
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Area Man Convicted of Double Homicide Ordered to Remain in a Secure Mental Facility
The Green Bay area man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother has been ordered to remain in a secure mental health facility. 32-year-old Jacob Cayer was initially convicted of the killings of Sabrina Teague and Heesun “Sunny” Teage in August of 2020, but he was later ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow continues south
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Expect light snow showers to continue from the Green Bay area and south all night long and into early tomorrow morning. We will total about a trace-.5 inch from Green Bay to Appleton, about 2-2.5 inches stretching from Lake Winnebago to Manitowoc, and south of Oshkosh will total around 4 inches.
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 memorial service for former dodge county public health officer
A memorial service will be held Saturday for former Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer. Sauer died January 20th at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee following a recent cancer diagnosis. She was 44. A memorial service will be held at 1pm Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Lomira. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of the service at the church. Sauer was the Dodge County Public Health Officer during the pandemic, and was currently employed as a nurse at SSM Health in Beaver Dam. She served as a combat medic in the army and is survived by her husband and two children.
