WOWK
Experts say, these are the dirtiest spots in your home
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Germs can hide in the some of the most unexpected places, and according to a new study, the spots in your kitchen you’d never think to clean, are likely covered in icky bacteria. We spoke with the Executive Director of the Global Biorisk Advisory...
WSAZ
Elderly man located after walking away from home
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Dinguss has been located and is safe. MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An elderly man that family members say has PTSD and is in the early stages of dementia has been reported missing to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to the scene of a fire along Hillcrest Drive in Kanawha County. Dispatchers report the fire was reported just before noon Monday. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Speeding a concern in Ohio neighborhood where car crashed into home
UPDATE (6 p.m., Jan. 29, 2023): Ohio Highway Patrol confirmed 22-year-old Brendon Rood was driving the car that slammed into the side of a home in Proctorville, Ohio, Saturday morning. Officials also said there was a 21-year-old female in the car with him. Both people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Since then, […]
Man barricades inside bathroom after woman woke up mad, started scratching and biting him
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is facing charges after she woke up in a bad mood and started scratching and biting a man, resulting in him barricading himself inside a bathroom. Fayette County deputies say they responded to Boomer after a man called 911 saying he was...
wchstv.com
Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
West Virginia authorities looking for missing Charleston man
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CPD CID) is looking for a missing man. Authorities say Walter Lee Smith, 66, was last seen on the East End of Charleston, West Virginia, on Friday. Smith frequently visits the East End and Kanawha City communities of Charleston, according to police. Anyone with […]
WSAZ
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
New bill would prevent Medicaid and CHIP paying for child and adult transgender surgeries
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill, if passed, would prohibit certain payments for transgender surgeries. HB 3097 was introduced on Friday, preventing Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) payments for certain prohibited medical practices. The bill would ban Medicaid and CHIP from paying for child and adult transgender surgeries.
WSAZ
Hazardous road conditions reported
(WSAZ) -- Folks are waking up Tuesday morning to several school delays and closures, as well as hazardous traveling conditions due to a mix of rain, snow, and sleet. Dispatchers in Putnam County tell us a few wrecks had already been reported by 6 a.m. on U.S. Route 35 due to the icy conditions on the road.
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
sciotopost.com
Two Arrested in Southern Ohio Using Get-Away Dolly Truck
On January 30, 2023, Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 93 after receiving a complaint of a theft in progress. On the way to the residence, Deputies observed a male and a female hauling multiple items alongside the road on a dolly. Deputies stopped and detained the suspects and discovered that the items were from an abandoned house just up the road.
WSAZ
GRAPHIC | WSAZ obtains officer-involved shooting body camera
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ obtained a copy of a recent officer-involved shooting body-camera video through a Freedom of Information Request. A Charleston police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed a suspect earlier this month, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney. The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s...
Missing man found safe in Meigs County, Ohio
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office says Clinton Dinguss has been found safely.
Metro News
Son shoots father, no charges filed for now
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police say information from a Monday morning shooting at a house in Charleston will be turned over to prosecutors to decide if charges should be filed. Detectives said they learned that Doug Crowder, 59, of Montgomery, entered his son’s home at about 9:30 a.m. and approached his son in a “threatening manner.”
Metro News
Sheriff said credible threat ends in an arrest instead of tragedy
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger said anytime there is a situation involving a school it immediately becomes the top priority. “Regardless of what you’re doing at the time, it becomes secondary to a school incident. You drop what you’re doing and dive right into it,” said Mellinger in a conversation with MetroNews Affiliate WMOV in Ravenswood.
connect-bridgeport.com
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
Emergency crews on scene of Putnam County, West Virginia crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Emergency units are arriving on the scene of a crash in the Teays Valley area. According to a Facebook post from the Teays Valley Fire Department, the crash took place in front of Walgreens on SR 34 at around 3:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries. […]
