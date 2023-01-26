Oh now his mission is mental health? His mission up until this was to drag his family through the mud! Think of the mental and physical stress he put on his family. (To include his frail grandmother the Queen) Guess what? Harry, all families have issues, grow up, and handle your family issues like a man, not like a child throwing a hissy fit.
"I want to live by example, for my kids" Harry doesn't realize his kids may grow up and resent a lot of what they have missed. ( Heratage, cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles and so much more) They too May do as he and Megan has done, and that's turn their back on their parents. They will have their version on how they grew up and what they resented about it. It will all be in a nifty book, where they will make millions too. History repeating itself..
Harry is a drug addict who is behaving just like addicts do!!!!.. they are jealous of anyone who is not hooked!!! Also they blame anyone, and anyone for their addiction!!! so his behaviour is typical of an angry addict! it would be no surprise to learn that he is still using!! give over Harry!!
Related
Prince Harry Finally Addressed If He'll Be Attending King Charles III's Coronation
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall
Prince of Wails: Psychologists Suggest Harry's 'Trauma & Paranoia' Are To Blame For Constant Crusades Against Royal Family
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Shared Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding
We Finally Know Why Prince Louis Always Wears Shorts
Did You Know Prince Harry’s Alleged Father Major James Hewitt Was Banned From His Marriage by King Charles?
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
Twitter Fumes With Anger as Haters Slander Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland With a Big Accusation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Attend Coronation, Likely Stay In 300-Year-Old Lavish Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle Allegedly Distancing From Prince Harry's Controversial Memoir
Prince Harry’s Real Feelings About Kate Middleton Are Revealed During His Interview Says Expert
Royal Dad Debate: King Charles 'Demanded' Prince Harry Take Paternity Test, Suspects Major James Hewitt Could Be His Father: Sources
Samantha Markle: Dad paid for 'every penny' of estranged sister Meghan's 'normal' California upbringing
1 Accusation Prince Harry Left out of ‘Spare’ Has Some Saying the Royal Family Should Attempt Peacemaking
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
HYPOCRITES! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Called Out for Snitching About Royal Family to Media
Why Meghan Markle Has Been Laying Low After Prince Harry's Book Release
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 88