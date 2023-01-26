Read full article on original website
SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B: Kandi Burruss and Co. Bring the Drama in First Trailer
Watch: Kandi Burruss Spills JUICY DMs About Khloe Kardashian & More!. Get ready for a girl group reunion for the ages. On Jan. 31, Bravo released the first trailer for the upcoming six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, which will document the two '90s hit-making groups—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons of SWV and Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott of Xscape—teaming up for an epic one-night-only performance.
Amy Acker Reveals Which Angel Co-Star She'd Want to Join The Watchful Eye
Watch: Why Amy Acker's New Role May Come Off Like a "Really Big Bitch" Who in Hollywood do we have to speak to about getting Alexis Denisof on The Watchful Eye?. Amy Acker, who stars as the wealthy and suspicious Tory in Freeform's new drama thriller, made it clear to E! News that she'd be happy to reunite on-screen with her former Angel co-star. "I think Alexis could play the mean Greybourne," she said with a laugh. "Stuffy—he could do it all!"
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns
Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45
Watch: "24" Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45. The world of TV has lost one of their own. 24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45. Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected...
Stephanie Seymour Shares What's Bringing Her Comfort After Son Harry Brant's Death
Watch: Stephanie Seymour's Son Harry Brant Dies at Age 24. Stephanie Seymour is turning to family to help her heal. More than two years after the death of her son Harry Brant, the supermodel reflected on her grief and explained how her and husband Peter Brant's grandchildren have helped her cope amid the devastating loss.
Matt Lauer Steps Out for Rare Public Date Night With Girlfriend Shamin Abas
Watch: Matt Lauer Congratulates Hoda Kotb on New "Today" Gig. Matt Lauer's private life just became a little more public. Over the weekend, the former Today show co-anchor stepped out with his girlfriend Shamin Abas for a rare date night. The duo was spotted holding hands as they went shopping...
Why Linda Ronstadt Is Having Her Own "Running up That Hill" Moment
Once again, a buzzy TV show is to thank for introducing a new generation to a beloved music icon. After Linda Ronstadt's 1970 song "Long Long Time" was used during the Jan. 29 episode of HBO's...
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64
Watch: Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Loring. The actress, whose credits included her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom, The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety her mother died on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, sharing the star "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands."
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reveals the Baby Names She and Boyfriend Darius Jackson Have Ruled Out
Watch: See Keke Palmer's Baby Bump in Chic Maternity Pics With Boyfriend. These baby names are a firm nope for Keke Palmer. The Nope star, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson recently revealed that the couple have picked a name for their son. But while they aren't going public with the moniker just yet, she shared that they've opted towards a more traditional name.
Pamela Anderson Channels Baywatch With Red Look at Doc Premiere
Pamela Anderson's latest red carpet look just made a major splash. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new documentary, Pamela, a love story, the actress took inspiration from herself...
Here's the Truth About Rumors That Bravo's RHONY Legacy Series Was Canceled
Don't say goodbye to Bravo's OG Big Apple cast just yet. After Page Six reported on Jan. 30 that the network's upcoming The Real Housewives of New York City Legacy series got the axe, a source confirmed to E! News on Jan. 31 that the rebranded RHONY series has not been canceled, but rather has been put on pause.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
Michael B. Jordan Jokes About His "Public Breakup" From Lori Harvey on SNL
Watch: Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Breakup During SNL Debut. No sad memes are required for Michael B. Jordan. While making his Saturday Night Live hosting debut Jan. 28, the Creed star broke his silence about his 2022 split from Lori Harvey. "I just directed my very first...
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house. The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020. Having two...
Salma Hayek and Jimmy Kimmel Recall "Crazy" Best Picture Mix-Up at 2017 Oscars
Watch: 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!. That 2017 Oscars mix-up is eternal. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Salma Hayek jokingly voiced her concerns over Jimmy Kimmel returning to host the Oscars for the third time in March, with the two recalling that the last time he took on the duties La La Land was accidentally named Best Picture winner over Moonlight.
See Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini’s Romance Take New Heights
It looks like Chase Stokes has found an exception to the pogue on pogue macking rule. The Outer Banks actor and Kelsea Ballerini were photographed sharing a kiss at the Los Angeles International...
Jennifer Garner & John Miller's PDA Outing Proves They're Going Strong
This photo is sweeter than a box of Razzles. Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller were photographed walking hand in hand and smiling in Santa Barbara, Calif., on Jan. 30. The 13 Going on...
Sister Wives' Christine Shares Dating Update After Kody Split
Sister Wives' Christine Brown isn't giving up on love. More than a year after her split from Kody Brown, she revealed on Instagram that she's dating again. So how's it going so far? "Holy. Hell....
Bachelor Nation's Blake Moynes Undergoes Surgery in South Africa for "Severe" Infection
Watch: "Bachelorette": Blake Moynes Talks Dating Both Clare & Tayshia. The Bachelorette alum, 32, recently underwent surgery after developing an infection during an environmental conservation work trip in South Africa. "Blake has been working and training in South Africa with anti-poaching units where [he] developed a severe infection," his rep...
Austin Butler Reflects on His Bond With the Late Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler is opening up about his friendship with the late Lisa Marie Presley. During the Jan. 30 episode of The Tonight Show, the Elvis actor reflected on his bond with Priscilla and Elvis...
