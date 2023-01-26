ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults

Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
MedicalXpress

Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder

Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
MedicalXpress

Study finds obesity-related neurodegeneration mimics Alzheimer's disease

A new study led by scientists at The Neuro (Montreal Neurological Institute-Hospital) of McGill University finds a correlation between neurodegeneration in obese people and Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients, suggesting that losing excess weight could slow cognitive decline in aging and lower risk for AD. Previous research has shown that obesity...
MedicalXpress

An action plan to prevent Alzheimer's disease

Memory loss, behavioral changes, cognitive deficits: Alzheimer's disease leads to a dramatic loss of autonomy for those affected and has a heavy impact on health costs. Its prevention has become a real social challenge. An international task force, led by the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG), is setting out guidelines for innovative services to prevent Alzheimer's disease. These will soon be an integral part of second generation memory clinics. These guidelines are detailed in an article published in The Lancet Regional Health—Europe.
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical Overview: Lecanemab for the Treatment of Alzheimer Disease

Promising results for lecanemab's efficacy in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia associated with Alzheimer disease were accompanied by reports of adverse effects associated with treatment. Lecanemab (Leqembi) is a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody that reduces forms insoluble amyloid beta (Aβ) proteins responsible for...
scitechdaily.com

Alzheimer’s Breakthrough: New Therapeutic Target Found

Researchers from the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have discovered that the protein medin co-aggregates with amyloid-β in the blood vessels of the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Their findings were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature. “Medin has been known for over 20 years, but its...
boldsky.com

Signs Of Autism In Children: What To Look Out For

A diagnosis of autism at an early stage is extremely important as it enables the child to receive the appropriate treatment. Depending on the severity, some toddlers may have mild problems while others may need to struggle more. Whatever the issue, early intervention and treatment will be beneficial to the development of your toddler [1].
Health

Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder that significantly affects people’s cognitive functions, including memory, reasoning, and language. More than 6 million people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s in the United States.You may also know the word “dementia,” which is often used to describe Alzheimer’s disease. However, these terms are not interchangeable. Dementia is a general term to describe cognitive decline (issues with memory, thinking, and reasoning), whereas Alzheimer’s is a specific disease.Early on, people with Alzheimer’s may experience issues with memory, finding the words they want to say, and making small lapses in judgment. From mild (aka early-stage)...
Medical News Today

Parkinson's walk: Symptoms and more

Parkinson’s disease is a condition that affects the brain, causing symptoms such as movement changes, tremors, and muscle stiffness. “Parkinson’s walk” can refer to issues with walking, such as slowness, balance issues, and shuffling. Parkinson’s disease can also cause other symptoms, including nerve pain, rigidity, and...
MedicalXpress

Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study

Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer surgery: Modifying gut microbiota could reduce postoperative complications

In a promising study, Canadian researchers have shown for the first time in mice that modifying intestinal flora before surgery could reduce postoperative complications in colorectal cancer patients. Published in the journal Gut, the study by scientists at the CHUM Research Center (CRCHUM) in Montreal identified two bacterial strains that...
Healthline

Autism May Increase the Risk of Diabetes, Heart Disease

Researchers say people with autism have a higher risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease. They noted that one reason for the heightened risk for type 1 diabetes may be that people with autism have a higher incidence of autoimmune diseases.
Fox17

Could a hair test help doctors diagnose autism at younger ages

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 1 in 44 American children have autism and most kids aren't diagnosed until after symptoms show up around age 4. But scientists say the condition could be detected much earlier. Researchers in New York have developed a groundbreaking test to find...
MedicalXpress

Pediatric trauma team helps reduce radiation exposure in children

Every time a child gets a computed tomography (CT) scan from a hospital they are exposed to radiation that—according to research—creates a 1-in-1,000 risk of developing a fatal tumor later in life. These CT scans—which utilize several X-ray images and computer processing to create cross sectional images—are important...
MedicalXpress

Central pain mechanisms and other peripheral pain sources contribute to post-knee replacement pain

Knee osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of arthritis worldwide, affecting more than 500 million people worldwide and 34 million people in the U.S. There are no treatments available that prevent its progression and recommended pharmacological treatments and other treatments (exercise, weight loss) have either small-to moderate effects or short-term effects. As such, knee replacement (KR) is considered one of few therapies that can considerably improve pain and function in patients with severe, end-stage knee OA.
MedicalXpress

Why arteriosclerosis looks like an autoimmune disease

Arteriosclerosis bears great similarities to autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Leiden University show this in a new study they published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research. "This discovery suggests that treatment methods for autoimmune diseases might also be effective in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases," said medicine researcher Bram Slütter.
MedicalXpress

Coercive control takes significant toll on children: Systematic review

Children can often be overlooked in situations involving interparental coercive control, but the impact on them is significant, a new research review from The Australian National University (ANU) has found. Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviors and asserting dominance within an intimate relationship. It can include limiting access...
MedicalXpress

In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia

For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."

