Olympia Thriftway Stores Makes Hearts Smile this Valentine’s Day
Americans are predicted to spend $26 billion celebrating their love this Valentine’s Day. That’s an increase of nearly $2 billion over last year’s spending alone. Whether you plan an ornate night on the town or some stay-at-home snuggling, let Ralph’s and Bayview Thriftway stores provide exactly the right gifts for your special someone – even if that someone is you!
South Sound Unified Basketball 2023 Season Underway
The local Unified Basketball 2023 WIAA winter season is underway. Teams competed on Saturday, January 28 at Yelm High School. The Unified Sports program partners with Special Olympics as athletes with intellectual disabilities compete in various activities including clubs, fundraisers, inclusion campaigns, robotics and year-round sports like basketball and soccer. Yelm hosted this week’s games and was joined by Unified teams from Olympia, River Ridge, and North Thurston, as well as the joint team from Tumwater and Black Hills high schools.
