Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Comal ISD board of trustees reviews recommended May bond
The proposed bond is just over $608.2 million and will not cause an increase in the tax rate, according to Comal ISD. (Community Impact file photo) Accommodating for future growth, improvements to athletic facilities and technology upgrades have been represented to make up the three propositions Comal ISD will have on the May ballot.
Hays County Commissioners to discuss salary increases, fentanyl outreach Jan. 31
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss and vote on multiple agreements to allocate American Rescue Plan Act funding on Jan. 31. The court received various presentations Jan. 17 from Ardurra...
Leander ISD advisory committee recommends board call May bond election
The Leander ISD Citizens' Facility Advisory Committee recommended Jan. 27 the district’s board of trustees call a May bond election. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee recommended Jan. 27 the district’s board of trustees call a May bond election. The bond advisory committee,...
news4sanantonio.com
Local school districts seeing exodus of staff
San Antonio-Northside ISD says their buses are at capacity with students sitting three to a seat. But their bus driver shortage is so severe, some students face a wait upwards to an hour. Bus driver Pat Santos plays a big role in getting many Northside ISD students to school each day. But she needs help. There’s a lack of drivers in the district. “They’re having to wait because you know the rain and stuff the weather conditions to me it’s like I feel bad you know," said Santos.
Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts retires from Cedar Park after 31 years
Sam Roberts has worked on a variety of projects over the course of his 31 years with Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The city of Cedar Park announced the retirement of Assistant City Manager Sam Roberts after 31 years of service at the Jan. 26 council meeting. “[Roberts’] impact on...
AISD trustees start $42K search for next superintendent
The AISD board of trustees approved hiring GR Recruiting to search for the next superintendent in a vote of eight in favor and District 2 Trustee Ofelia Zapata abstaining. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) During a Jan. 26 meeting, the Austin ISD board of trustees approved executive search firm GR Recruiting for...
KVUE
Efforts to save and preserve Palm School: 'This was sacred grounds'
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County leaders are revisiting the future of the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. This last week, County leaders discussed preserving the space while making it profitable at the same time. County members have made plans to preserve the building since 2019, but halted during the pandemic.
Harmony Public Schools to build two Georgetown campuses
Harmony Public Schools will build two Georgetown campuses, an elementary school and a high school. (Rendering courtesy Harmony Public Schools) Following the purchase of 28 acres located off Blue Ridge Drive, Harmony Public Schools is expected to begin construction on an elementary school campus in April. The elementary school is...
Increase to E. coli testing fees greenlit by Round Rock officials
Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Water sample testing costs at the city of Round Rock's Environmental Services Laboratory will see some increases following actions of the City Council. City...
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: Former McCoy Elementary Site to be Developed into Retail and Multi-Family Residential
Plans to develop the former McCoy Elementary School into a mixed commercial and residential project are still underway as Partners Development, a commercial real estate firm based in Houston, received a zoning map amendment providing approval for planned unit development zoning from City Council at the Oct. 11 meeting. According...
Corridor Commerce Center to offer more industrial, warehouse space in Hays County
Alliance Industrial Company is expected to complete Corridor Commerce Center this May. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Alliance Industrial Company is working on bringing its second speculative industrial project to the Hays County area with Corridor Commerce Center, teetering on Buda and Kyle city limits, with Transwestern serving as the brokerage. Speculative industrial projects are built out with no specific tenant in mind and are ready for a variety of industrial and warehousing needs.
New developments will be required to pay water, wastewater impact fees in Georgetown
Water Utility Director Chelsea Solomon provided a presentation on water and wastewater Impact fees Jan. 24. (Tekima Johnson/Community Impact) Georgetown City Council approved the maximum allowable fees after a review of Georgetown Utilities' water and wastewater impact fees. “Impact fees allow the local government to recover infrastructure costs associated with...
Hutto ISD calls $522M bond election
Hutto ISD trustees called the bond election at a Jan. 26 meeting after discussing at several previous meetings. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) Voters in Hutto ISD will have the opportunity to vote on three bond propositions totaling $522 million this May. The Hutto ISD board of trustees approved an item...
New notary services available in Georgetown at RL Noble Notary
RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. (Courtesy Pexels) RL Noble Notary opened in Georgetown in early January. The business, serving the greater Austin area, provides a variety of legal services, including authenticating legal documents, serving as a witness for document signatures, loan-signing services, notarizing all required signatures, and collaborating with buyers and sellers.
Dripping Springs ISD begins planning budget with proposed 3% pay increase
The board of trustees discussed the 2023-24 budgetJan. 23. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) During a regular board meeting Jan. 23, the Dripping Springs ISD school board shared its 2023-24 budget assumptions and parameters—or the numbers it is using during the budget planning process. The trustees approved the assumption, which includes...
New Austin City Council members plan for active year
Austin's newly elected and returning City Council members are focusing on transportation projects, housing people experiencing homelessness and affordability in 2023. (Morgan O'Neal/Community Impact) After fall elections, four fresh faces now fill seats on Austin’s City Council dais previously held by members with a combined 35 years of City Hall...
ECHO completes first count of Austin’s homeless population since 2020
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers with the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) early Saturday morning completed the first official census of the homeless population in the Austin and Travis County area in three years. The effort is intended to understand how many people might be without shelter on any given night in Austin. ECHO uses the […]
EastGroup to potentially redevelop Round Rock property with $10M investment
The property at 350 Texas Ave., Round Rock, is home to an Oncor Electric Delivery facility. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) EastGroup could make a $10 million investment to redevelop a Round Rock property, recently filed permits show. EastGroup Properties Vice President David Hicks confirmed the company owns the property located at...
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
Work to continue on Austin's Bergstrom Spur Trail
A 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183. The city of Austin’s Urban Trails Program is making progress on the Bergstrom Spur Trail, a 6.5-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail that will run through an abandoned rail corridor from Vinson Drive to US 183.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0