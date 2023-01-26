ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Thomas “Tab” Brown named director of bands for Rome City Schools

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023–7:33 a.m. The Rome City School Board has approved the hiring of Thomas “Tab” Brown to become the new Director of Bands at Rome City Schools. “Mr. Brown has dedicated his life to music and the sharing of that passion with the next generation,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Eric L. Holland. “I cannot imagine someone better suited to lead, educate, and empower our students and the Sound of the Seven Hills.”
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday

A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Atrium Health Floyd provides ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to area schools

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023–10:09 a.m. Atrium Health Floyd has donated almost 1,000 trauma kits to area schools through its partnership with them as an official health care provider. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools, and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
wrganews.com

Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church honored with preservation grant

Monday, Jan. 30, 2023–10:05 a.m. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church in Cave Spring is the recipient of a $50,000 capital project grant from The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches program awards. The initiative is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help historic Black churches...
CAVE SPRING, GA
CBS News

Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed.  The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City School Board meets Monday

The Rome City Schools Board will have a called meeting on Monday to discuss personnel and other matters. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in Rome City Schools Board Room at 508 East Second Street. The board is expected to go into an executive session...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Advocate

Queer Environmental Activist Killed by Police in Atlanta

A queer environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was shot to death by police in Atlanta last week. Terán, 26, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” or “Little Turtle,” was part of a group of protesters encamped in a forested area to take a stand against a police training center under construction there, The Guardian reports.
ATLANTA, GA

