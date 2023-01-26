Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ancient Hercules Statue Discovered While Repairing SewersPrateek DasguptaRome, GA
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in GeorgiaKristen WaltersTaylorsville, GA
Related
wrganews.com
Thomas “Tab” Brown named director of bands for Rome City Schools
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023–7:33 a.m. The Rome City School Board has approved the hiring of Thomas “Tab” Brown to become the new Director of Bands at Rome City Schools. “Mr. Brown has dedicated his life to music and the sharing of that passion with the next generation,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Eric L. Holland. “I cannot imagine someone better suited to lead, educate, and empower our students and the Sound of the Seven Hills.”
Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday
A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
wrganews.com
Atrium Health Floyd provides ‘Stop the Bleed’ kits to area schools
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023–10:09 a.m. Atrium Health Floyd has donated almost 1,000 trauma kits to area schools through its partnership with them as an official health care provider. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools, and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
wrganews.com
Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church honored with preservation grant
Monday, Jan. 30, 2023–10:05 a.m. Chubb Chapel United Methodist Church in Cave Spring is the recipient of a $50,000 capital project grant from The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund’s Preserving Black Churches program awards. The initiative is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. to help historic Black churches...
Georgia governor declares state of emergency amid Atlanta protests
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday and activated 1,000 National Guard troops in response to ongoing violent protests in downtown Atlanta following a shooting last week near a controversial future law enforcement training site in which a Georgia state trooper was wounded and a man was killed. The state of emergency is in effect until Feb. 9, according to the document, unless renewed by the governor. The Atlanta protests center around the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, nicknamed "Cop City." Protestors have been at the site for months, but on Jan. 18, a protestor...
fox5atlanta.com
Heavy rains, gusty winds head into Georgia; Some districts delay start of school
ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia Wednesday morning. This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX...
WJCL
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issues State of Emergency, mobilizing up to 1,000 National Guard troops
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Thursday. The move allows him to mobilize the National Guard. Up to 1,000 troops will be sent to Atlanta to keep expected protests in the city peaceful. Last weekend, protests turned violent when a police car was set...
wrganews.com
Rome City School Board meets Monday
The Rome City Schools Board will have a called meeting on Monday to discuss personnel and other matters. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. It will be held in Rome City Schools Board Room at 508 East Second Street. The board is expected to go into an executive session...
Protests begin in metro Atlanta in response to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Protesters across the country, including metro Atlanta, began demonstrations Friday night following the release of the Memphis police body camera video showing what led to the death of Trye Nichols. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park, where protesters gathered for a...
Georgia man sentenced for role in overdose and dismemberment of West Virginia woman
A man from Georgia was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday for his role in the overdose death of a West Virginia woman who was dismembered and dumped in a Georgia landfill.
Cartersville drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for...
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available...
WXIA 11 Alive
Kemp orders state of emergency due to 'unlawful' protests; 1,000 National Guard troops on standby
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to protests last weekend through downtown Atlanta that left a cop car burned and several buildings damaged. The governor's order makes 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops readily available to respond to "unlawful assemblage, overt threats...
10NEWS
‘I was beaten, my dreads pulled out’: Georgia college student attacked off campus in possible hate crime
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police are working to find out who attacked a Kennesaw State University student outside his off-campus apartment over the weekend. The student, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, said two young white men he had never seen before rushed at him, beat him and called him racial slurs.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Man Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Alabama Man Arrested For Shoplifting and Drug Charges. A 24-year-old Alabama man was arrested in Northwest Georgia after he was caught shoplifting. While officers were arresting him on the shoplifting charges, they found suspected cocaine in his possession. Hayden James Merritt of Cedar Bluff allegedly attempted to steal $1,331.54 worth...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
Advocate
Queer Environmental Activist Killed by Police in Atlanta
A queer environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was shot to death by police in Atlanta last week. Terán, 26, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” or “Little Turtle,” was part of a group of protesters encamped in a forested area to take a stand against a police training center under construction there, The Guardian reports.
Comments / 0