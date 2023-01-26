ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

House Republicans name committee leaders

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npHed_0kSZAhAp00

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) – The House Republican leadership team announced its committee chairs for the 2023-24 session on Thursday, Jan. 26.

“This process should have been completed on day one; however, Speaker Rozzi and his Democrat enablers refuse to complete even the most basic tasks expected of us by the taxpayers who elected us,” Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said. “This group of experienced policymakers represent varied regions of our Commonwealth and bring with them an unmatched wealth of experiences to help drive our committees forward, and positively impact Pennsylvania’s future.”

‘Mel Fell’ selected as 2023 Pennsylvania One Book

Committee chair positions are based on caucus seniority and members’ individual areas of expertise, interests or background.

The following members will serve as Republican committee chairs for the 2023-24 session:

  • Rep. Steve Mentzer (R-Lancaster) – Aging and Older Adult Services.
  • Rep. Dan Moul (R-Adams) – Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
  • Rep. Seth Grove (R-York) – Appropriations.
  • Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-Northumberland/Montour) – Children and Youth.
  • Rep. Joe Emrick (R-Northampton) – Commerce.
  • Rep. Jim Marshall (R-Beaver) – Consumer Affairs.
  • Rep. Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Fulton) – Education.
  • Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) – Environmental Resources and Energy.
  • Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York) – Ethics.
  • Rep. Keith Greiner (R-Lancaster) – Finance.
  • Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) – Game and Fisheries.
  • Rep. Russ Diamond (R-Lebanon) – Gaming Oversight.
  • Rep. Kathy Rapp (R-Warren/Crawford/Forest) – Health.
  • Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) – Human Services.
  • Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) – Insurance.
  • Rep. Rob Kauffman (R-Franklin) – Judiciary.
  • Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-Lehigh) – Labor and Industry.
  • Rep. Mindy Fee (R-Lancaster) – Liquor Control.
  • Rep. R. Lee James (R-Venango/Crawford) – Local Government.
  • Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-Luzerne) – Government Oversight.
  • Rep. Carl Walker Metzger (R-Somerset) – Professional Licensure.
  • Rep. Brad Roae (R-Crawford/Erie) – State Government.
  • Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Armstrong/Clarion) – Tourism and Recreational Development.
  • Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) – Transportation.
  • Rep. Rich Irvin (R-Franklin/Huntingdon) – Urban Affairs.
  • Rep. Mark Gillen (R-Berks) – Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness.

Standing committees for this session must be finalized within the House operating rules; however, by announcing preliminary chairs now, the Republican Caucus can work proactively on issues, preparing legislation and organizing committee responsibilities.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“Since House Republicans believe continued delay of our chamber’s organization is a detriment to our legislative function, these chairs will immediately begin working with staff, stakeholders, and the Shapiro administration to explore paths to move Pennsylvania forward so we can hit the ground running once Democrats want to join us in returning to work,” Cutler added.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTAJ

House search leads to Altoona man’s arrest

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs. Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search. Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WJTV 12

Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Friday said he is opposed to blocking Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from sitting on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, becoming the latest GOP lawmaker to voice opposition to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan. “I think that we should not engage in this tit for tat,” Buck told NBC on Friday. “I […]
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
News Breaking LIVE

Kari Lake Considering Running For New Position

One of the biggest stories to come out of the 2022 midterm elections was the battle for United States Senator from Arizona between Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and long-time former local news anchor Kari Lake, a Republican. The election was ultimately won by Hobbs, but Lake continued to challenge it in court, claiming she was the rightfully elected governor.
WTNH

Republicans unveil safety legislation for recreational marijuana use

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational cannabis sales have been up and running in Connecticut for less than three weeks, and already sales are booming. But as adult-use marijuana flies off the shelves, Connecticut Republicans have unveiled new proposals for safety legislation. One of the proposals would set up a limit on the amount of THC that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy