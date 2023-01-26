Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Construction to start soon for local Junior Achievement center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond and Columbia counties are working together to teach their students financial responsibility. We sat down with two superintendents and the Junior Achievement CEO about why they wanted to bring the center to the CSRA. The goal is to allow students to learn real-life learning skills,...
WRDW-TV
2 Aiken County parks receive thousands for improvements
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina’s Department of Parks and Rec announced hundreds of thousands in grants for some projects here at home. North Augusta is getting more than $200,000 to improve the Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The city of Aiken is getting more than $300,000 for Smith-Hazel Park. People...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Army to inspect all housing, starting at Fort Gordon
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new major development out of Washington, D.C., affecting families all over the country – and right here: The Army has agreed to conduct unit-by-unit inspections of all housing, starting with Fort. Gordon. It’s something Sen. Jon Ossoff just confirmed in an exclusive...
Augusta seeks bids for ambulance service as deadline looms on zone designation
Augusta is going out for bids on ambulance service with the clock ticking to get an ambulance company under contract so the city can go after the ambulance zone.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Richmond County deputies cope with lack of funding for mental health
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The I-TEAM is uncovering new information about the death of an Augusta man at the hands of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Nelson Graham’s family says he was in a mental health crisis and that’s why they reached out to deputies for help.
WRDW-TV
Leaders give update on North Augusta Greeneway expansion
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new addition to the North Augusta Greeneway. It’s a less than a half-mile extension near the Mayfield Court neighborhood. The North Augusta Parks Recreation Department says it’s a small but important piece. Their goal is to connect it to more neighborhoods in North Augusta. They also want to add a connection to help with plans, plus a regional park on the country club property.
WRDW-TV
Thomson High School sees growth in welding program
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been four years since Thomson High School started a welding program. With 60 students and a competition team, the program is giving students a chance to get real-world experience in the classroom. We stopped by to talk to one senior who says he is...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders unanimously OK stopgap ambulance deal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members are meeting Tuesday to figure out who controls the zone for ambulance services in the city when the service provider goes to a month-to-month contract. Officials say the contract, which the Augusta Commission approved unanimously Tuesday, will cost $250,000 the first month and...
WRDW-TV
Augusta organization honors ‘STAR’ high school students, teachers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kiwanis Club of Augusta is keeping up a tradition of honoring some of Augusta’s best students. It’s part of the STAR student program, which recognizes one senior with the highest SAT score at every Richmond County high school. Those students then select a...
WRDW-TV
LAUNCH Augusta creates hands-on opportunities for future medical students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - LAUNCH Augusta is a non-profit organization giving elementary, middle and high school students a chance to learn about career paths in the healthcare job field with various programming. The American Association of Medical Colleges predicts a shortage of as many as 122,000 physicians by 2032. LAUNCH...
WRDW-TV
Union Street bridge deemed unsafe due to damage in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Union Street bridge in downtown Aiken is now closed because of structural issues. We spoke with the city manager to get the latest update on funding to fix the bridges. “We drove over two weeks ago. I didn’t notice that there was an issue. And...
WRDW-TV
What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta Public Safety has located missing Alzheimer’s patient
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety has located a missing Alzheimer’s Patient. Officers with North Augusta Public Safety said Joe Green was found Sunday morning with minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the North Augusta Public Safety Facebook page, Joe...
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina pump prices continue to rise
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed an increase in the past week across Georgia and South Carolina. The average price in Georgia is $3.39 per gallon, up from $3.26 a week ago, increasing by 13 cents, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.42, up...
WRDW-TV
Elderly neighbors grapple with mail issues in McCormick
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People who live in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick County say their neighborhood mail system is a mess. Some of them are older and have a tough time getting around. They are conflicted about how to get their mail without driving into town. We sat down...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in need of more workers
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is hiring, and is in need of workers now more than ever.
WRDW-TV
Sorority hosts bi-annual event teaching the impact of drugs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Young women wore blue to represent the Zetas Against Drugs event at Paine College. The bi-annual event was held on Saturday, to talk about the impact of drugs in the community. A publicist for the local chapter says they try to design engaging classes in social...
wfxg.com
HIRING NOW: The Masters Tournament to hold job expo
(AUGUSTA, GA) - This April, you can help welcome the world to Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament is holding a job expo on Tuesday, January 31st. The expo will be held at The Legends Club from 1pm to 7pm. It's located at 2701 Washington Road, in Augusta. There are a...
Two workers killed in Warren County mining accident
Two employees of Piedmont Mining, LLC died in an accident at a mining location in Warren County.
Columbia County Judicial Circuit warns of jury duty scam
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The judges of the Columbia Judicial Circuit have learned of a scam circulating amongst the citizens of Columbia County. Recently, an old scam resurfaced in Columbia County whereby a caller alleges that the recipient has missed jury duty and that an arrest warrant has been issued. The caller goes on […]
